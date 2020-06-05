Overdrive

The 2021 Jeep Compass has been revealed with a hard to notice mid-life makeover. The little inserts in the trademark Jeep seven-slat grille have been given a new mesh pattern and the headlights have integrated LED daytime running lamps. There are six new alloy wheels designs on offer. The tail remains pretty much unchanged. But Europe receives new colour options and the European model seen here will be produced in Italy.

Inside the cabin the Compass receives a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the UConnect 5 OS, which is built on the Android platform, supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even Amazon Alexa. It also uses new Atlantis hardware which is supposed to be up to five times faster and slicker than the outgoing unit. The UConnect 5 system can pair with two phones simultaneously, has WiFi capability, connected technologies and capability to receive over the air updates.

Fit and finish was never a concern with the Compass, but the cabin also receives better quality materials now for a more premium feel. The big change for the 2021 Compass is in the powertrain department. The current 1.4l 160PS/250Nm turbo-petrol engine is now replaced with a new 1.3l four-cylinder turbo-petrol. It churns out 270Nm of twist and can be optioned with a 130PS tune and a manual gearbox or a 150PS tune with a dual dry-clutch automatic. It comes with a new sport mode map for faster responses, and claims better thermal efficiency and lesser fuel consumption too, well anything is more fuel efficient than the current 1.4 - so we hope Jeep considers it for India too.

The other engine is the 1.6l Multijet II diesel good for 120PS and 320Nm. But since the Indian Jeep Compass sits in a higher bracket than the likes of the Creta and Seltos, it will continue to run on the 2.0l diesel on our soil. Both these engines are offered purely with a front-wheel-drive configuration, while the AWD is now exclusive to the new Compass 4Xe plug-in hybrid models. These use the aforementioned 1.3l petrol with an electric motor and are available in two choices - 190PS or 240PS - and I believe Jeep should get the latter to India to make a green statement.

Jeep has also worked on the steering setup of the Compass by making it lighter than before, and in turn, easier to operate in the urban environment. The FSD suspension that we love so much has been retuned for sharper turn-ins and better stability.

In the safety department, the 2021 Compass now comes with Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning as a standard fit, alongside Electronic Stability Control with Electronic Roll Mitigation, and front, side and curtain airbags. There is also Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, ParkView rear backup camera, and an automated parallel and perpendicular Park assist.

When does the new Compass come to India? If Jeep were to only bring the updated cabin elements and the new infotainment, it could be as early as the first quarter of 2021. But if they consider the new 1.3l petrol for India, then mid-2021 is more likely.