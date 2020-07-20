Overdrive

Jeep India will debut a new limited-edition for the Jeep Compass SUV in the coming days. This version is being called the Jeep Compass Night Eagle and will feature a dark-themed styling package, both inside and out.

The Night Eagle edition is already available internationally, where it gets the Jeep seven-slat grill finished in gloss-black and grey. Also seen here are black accents on the lower front fascia and dark-finished alloy wheels. The badging is also blacked out. The interiors get gloss-black inserts on the dash and black upholstery that uses a mix of cloth and leather. This SUV also gets Night Eagle badging on the bootlid.

We expect this version to be based on the mid-spec Longitude trim level. This will bring with it features like the 8.4-inch UConnect infotainment, keyless entry and push-button start and rear parking sensors.

The Compass Night Eagle will remain mechanically unchanged. The Jeep Compass is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine that makes 162PS of power and 250Nm of torque. A 2.0-litre diesel engine is also available that puts out 173PS of power and 350Nm of torque, coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. The petrol gets seven-speed DCT. All-wheel drive is also available.

The Jeep Compass SUV is set to be facelifted soon, with the new version debuting in late 2020 and going on sale in 2021. A seven-seater version will also join the line-up after that. The Jeep Compass competes with the Skoda Karoq and Hyundai Tucson.