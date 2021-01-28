FP Trending

Jeep India has launched its most awaited Jeep Compass in India. The new Jeep Compass gets novel styling elements, updated design and new features. The car will be available in four trims of Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Model S, with 11 variants. Apart from the regular variants, the company has also introduced a special 80th Anniversary Edition as well. The Jeep Compas is listed on the Jeep India website.

Jeep Compass features

The new updated Jeep Compass now features revised, slimmer headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new fog light housing, a newly designed front bumper with a large air dam and new alloy wheels.

Getting on to the interiors, the Compass now gets a revamped dashboard, new AC vents, HVAC controls and a 10.1-inch touchscreen at the centre. Other interior changes include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, double-stitched leather inserts on the dashboard and a new three-spoke steering wheel.

The top-spec Model S variant of Jeep Compass will include integrated Amazon Alexa support, FCA’s UConnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system will also receive updates over-the-air (OTA). Other features in the top trim include dual-zone automatic climate control, a powered tailgate, 360-degree parking camera, 8-way electrically-adjustable front seats with ventilation support, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels.

As far as safety is concerned, the Compass Model S will come with traction control, six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Jeep Compass Engine and powertrain

Powering the new Jeep Compass facelift are two types of engines. There is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 173hp of power and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that pushes out 163hp of power. Both engines get a standard six-speed manual transmission. Other options include a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the petrol variant and a nine-speed torque converter auto option for the diesel variant. The four-wheel-drive system will only be exclusive for diesel variant with surface-specific drive modes.

Jeep Compass Facelift Price

The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift price starts at Rs 16.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 80th-anniversary edition price starts at Rs 22.96 lakh that goes all the way to Rs 26.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).