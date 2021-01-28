Thursday, January 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Jeep Compass 2021 Facelift launched in India at starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh

The new updated Jeep Compass now features revised, slimmer headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new fog light housing and more.


FP TrendingJan 28, 2021 13:26:36 IST

Jeep India has launched its most awaited Jeep Compass in India. The new Jeep Compass gets novel styling elements, updated design and new features. The car will be available in four trims of Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Model S, with 11 variants. Apart from the regular variants, the company has also introduced a special 80th Anniversary Edition as well. The Jeep Compas is listed on the Jeep India website.

Jeep Compass 2021 Facelift launched in India at starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh

Jeep Compass 2021 Facelift

Jeep Compass features

The new updated Jeep Compass now features revised, slimmer headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new fog light housing, a newly designed front bumper with a large air dam and new alloy wheels.

Getting on to the interiors, the Compass now gets a revamped dashboard, new AC vents, HVAC controls and a 10.1-inch touchscreen at the centre. Other interior changes include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, double-stitched leather inserts on the dashboard and a new three-spoke steering wheel.

The top-spec Model S variant of Jeep Compass will include integrated Amazon Alexa support, FCA’s UConnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system will also receive updates over-the-air (OTA). Other features in the top trim include dual-zone automatic climate control, a powered tailgate, 360-degree parking camera, 8-way electrically-adjustable front seats with ventilation support, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels.

As far as safety is concerned, the Compass Model S will come with traction control, six airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Jeep Compass Engine and powertrain

Powering the new Jeep Compass facelift are two types of engines. There is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 173hp of power and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that pushes out 163hp of power. Both engines get a standard six-speed manual transmission. Other options include a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the petrol variant and a nine-speed torque converter auto option for the diesel variant. The four-wheel-drive system will only be exclusive for diesel variant with surface-specific drive modes.

Jeep Compass Facelift Price

The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift price starts at Rs 16.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 80th-anniversary edition price starts at Rs 22.96 lakh that goes all the way to Rs 26.76 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2021 Jeep Compass

Jeep unveils the 2021 Compass SUV, comes with hard-to-notice mid-life makeover

Jun 05, 2020
Jeep unveils the 2021 Compass SUV, comes with hard-to-notice mid-life makeover
Jeep Compass 2021 facelift with revised interiors unveiled in India ahead of February launch

2021 Jeep Compass facelift

Jeep Compass 2021 facelift with revised interiors unveiled in India ahead of February launch

Jan 07, 2021
Jeep Compass to be launched in India in August 2017

jeep

Jeep Compass to be launched in India in August 2017

Nov 17, 2016
2017 Jeep Compass mule spotted testing in Bengaluru

2017 Jeep Compass mule spotted testing in Bengaluru

Dec 24, 2016
Jeep Compass India launch to take place on 12 April: Expected specs, pricing, features

Jeep Compass India launch to take place on 12 April: Expected specs, pricing, features

Apr 11, 2017
Jeep Compass brochure leaked ahead of launch; will be offered in 5 variants

Jeep Compass brochure leaked ahead of launch; will be offered in 5 variants

Jun 15, 2017

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021