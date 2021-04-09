Overdrive

An official teaser in the Brazilian market suggests that the upcoming Jeep Compass-based seven-seater SUV could be named the Jeep Commander. Earlier rumours had suggested this SUV could bear the Patriot name, but these new images provide a strong indication that the new SUV may go by the Commander name, at least in the Brazilian market. The new SUV, codenamed the H6, will be the third of four models that Jeep has planned for the Indian market, following the facelifted Jeep Compass and the locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler.

The teasers also confirm a new look to the grille with slimmer slats reminiscent of the new Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee and a redesigned set of LED headlamps. An earlier set of spy images show that the new SUV gets significant changes from the rear doors onwards to accommodate the third row of seats. These include the more bulging haunches over the rear wheels and a completely reworked D-pillar section. Here the window line continues in an upswept arc right up to the rear windscreen, the kinked treatment of the five-seater version replaces by what should be a large quarter glass. The taillamps also seem to have been slightly reworked to accommodate this redesign.

On the inside, the seven-seater SUV should get an interior similar to the facelifted Jeep Compass’, although new materials and a few differentiating features can be expected. These could include second-row captain seat options with dedicated climate controls, among other things. Other updates should be the large UConnect 5 infotainment system, the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster auto headlamps and wipers, electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable front seats, an Alpine audio system, a powered boot lid, 360-degree cameras and so on.

The seven-seater Jeep should get the same engine choices as the Compass. The Jeep Compass is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine that makes 162 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. A 2.0-litre diesel engine is also available that puts out 173 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque, coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. The petrol gets a seven-speed DCT. The AWD system with many off-road modes with the hill-descent function and Low range mode should be seen here as well.

The new Jeep seater SUV is expected to launch in India in early 2022 and will go up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, with prices at a Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh premium over the Compass.