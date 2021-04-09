Friday, April 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Jeep Commander could be the name of upcoming three-row SUV based on the Compass

Teaser images provide a peek at the Jeep Commander, which will also be launched in India.


OverdriveApr 09, 2021 19:22:04 IST

An official teaser in the Brazilian market suggests that the upcoming Jeep Compass-based seven-seater SUV could be named the Jeep Commander. Earlier rumours had suggested this SUV could bear the Patriot name, but these new images provide a strong indication that the new SUV may go by the Commander name, at least in the Brazilian market. The new SUV, codenamed the H6, will be the third of four models that Jeep has planned for the Indian market, following the facelifted Jeep Compass and the locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler.

The teasers also confirm a new look to the grille with slimmer slats reminiscent of the new Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee and a redesigned set of LED headlamps. An earlier set of spy images show that the new SUV gets significant changes from the rear doors onwards to accommodate the third row of seats. These include the more bulging haunches over the rear wheels and a completely reworked D-pillar section. Here the window line continues in an upswept arc right up to the rear windscreen, the kinked treatment of the five-seater version replaces by what should be a large quarter glass. The taillamps also seem to have been slightly reworked to accommodate this redesign.

On the inside, the seven-seater SUV should get an interior similar to the facelifted Jeep Compass’, although new materials and a few differentiating features can be expected. These could include second-row captain seat options with dedicated climate controls, among other things. Other updates should be the large UConnect 5 infotainment system, the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster auto headlamps and wipers, electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable front seats, an Alpine audio system, a powered boot lid, 360-degree cameras and so on.

The seven-seater Jeep should get the same engine choices as the Compass. The Jeep Compass is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine that makes 162 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. A 2.0-litre diesel engine is also available that puts out 173 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque, coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual. The petrol gets a seven-speed DCT. The AWD system with many off-road modes with the hill-descent function and Low range mode should be seen here as well.

The new Jeep seater SUV is expected to launch in India in early 2022 and will go up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, with prices at a Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh premium over the Compass.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Jeep

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles launches the Jeep Compass in India with prices starting at Rs. 14.95 lakh

Aug 01, 2017
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles launches the Jeep Compass in India with prices starting at Rs. 14.95 lakh
India-bound Jeep Renegade facelift goes official with sporty exterior

Auto

India-bound Jeep Renegade facelift goes official with sporty exterior

Jun 07, 2018
2017 Jeep Compass road test review: A well-built SUV starting at Rs 14.95 lakh

2017 Jeep Compass road test review: A well-built SUV starting at Rs 14.95 lakh

Jul 31, 2017
Comparison: Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson vs Tata Hexa

Comparison: Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson vs Tata Hexa

Jun 21, 2017
After luxury SUVs, Jeep could bring in localised Renegade and Compass models to India

After luxury SUVs, Jeep could bring in localised Renegade and Compass models to India

Aug 31, 2016
Jeep Wrangler is now assembled in India, price to be announced on March 15

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler is now assembled in India, price to be announced on March 15

Feb 24, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021