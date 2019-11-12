Overdrive

Jawa launched the standard and the Forty Two last year and also showcased the Perak Bobber alongside. This time around, Mahindra and Mahindra's subsidiary, Classic Legends is set to launch the Jawa Perak Bobber in India on 15 November.

The Jawa Perak would be the most accessible product in Bobber style of motorcycles, however, with a higher capacity engine and different cycle parts, the Perak is expected to be the new flagship from Jawa.

Jawa Perak is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 30PS and 31Nm of torque. The higher capacity is a result of a bigger bore on the Jawa's 293cc engine while keeping the stroke length same. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mechanical changes that set it apart from the Jawa are a different swingarm with a monoshock absorber in the rear.

Though the mainstay of the Perak remains its styling. Teardrop tank design with low-slung and floating seat, the motorcycle pays homage to the Jawa Perak that was showcased at the 1946 Paris Motor Show during the World War II. However, the production-ready motorcycle is likely to have a pillion seat for more practicality.

Jawa announced a price tag of Rs 1.89 lakh ex-showroom last year, however, the price could be revised factoring the inflation and a possible BSVI upgrade. Though we anticipate a sub-2 lakh mark for the Perak. The Jawa Perak does not have a direct rival in the segment that it will be positioned in, which helps it carve a niche for itself in the Indian motorcycle industry.