Jawa Motorcycles is all set for their new innings in India. The brand started its operations as Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd that was licensed to sell Jawa motorcycles in the 60s. As confirmed by Anand Mahindra, executive chairman, Mahindra Group, Jawa Motorcycles will launch their first motorcycle this year.

Mahindra recently tweeted about the resurrection of the Jawa Motorcycles brand with an image captioned "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to ride in the rain". One of Mahindra's followers replied to the tweet by asking about the timeline of launch of Jawa Motorcycles. To which Mahindra confirmed, "Happening this year"

It is already known that Mahindra will be focusing on premium motorcycles. Two years ago Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, had acquired BSA Company for around Rs 28 crore. Mahindra and Mahindra owns a 60 percent stake in CLPL. This acquisition would allow Mahindra to acquire or obtain licence of the brand and use the same for selling, marketing and distribution of motorcycles.

The recent tweet by Anand Mahindra can be seen as a pre-launch hype for the popular motorcycle brand. The company had already confirmed that the Jawa brand will be launched in 2019 and will not feature Mahindra branding anywhere on the motorcycle. We expect Mahindra Two Wheelers R&D to work on an India specific Jawa line. These motorcycles will be sold via a newly set up Jawa dealer network. The first model to go on sale could also be the Jawa 350, a retro motorcycle, that can be based on the same platform as the Mahindra Mojo. This one could go up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, depending on the price point that Mahindra positions the Jawa 350 at. You can read a detailed analysis of Mahindra Two Wheeler's game plan here.