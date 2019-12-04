Wednesday, December 04, 2019Back to
Jaguar XE facelift launched in India, starts at a price of Rs 44.98 lakh

It continues to be offered with the Ingenium range of 2-litre engines both in petrol and diesel.


OverdriveDec 04, 2019 15:31:31 IST

The Jaguar XE is the British luxury automobile manufacturer's answer to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series. Jaguar has launched the updated XE at Rs 44.98 lakh ex-showroom for the base petrol and diesel model.

In terms of design, the Jaguar engineers have worked on the design of the XE to make it look sharper and also wider at the same time giving the sedan an aggressive design. The company's flagship offerings such as the F-Type and the I-Pace seem to have given the inspiration for this updated. The alloy wheel design has been changed and so have the bumper designs for the front and the rear, for that sportiness in the overall design.

The overall silhouette of the sedan remains unchanged. It is the cabin of the XE facelift that receives more prominent changes in the form of a digital instrument screen that shows navigation and the twin-screen on the central console, a larger 12.3-inch unit for the infotainment and the other for the climate control. The quality of plastics too has been updated to make it feel more premium than before. Since this update is a mid-life tweak, the dimensions remain unchanged.

The Jaguar XE facelift continues to be offered with the Ingenium range of 2-litre engines both in petrol and diesel. The petrol engine makes 200PS between 4,500-6,000rpm and generates 320Nm of torque between 1,200-4,500rpm whereas the Portfolio is offered with a more powerful 250PS/365Nm state of tune. The diesel unit churns out 180PS at 4,000rpm and 430Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500rpm. Both these engines are BS VI compliant, much before the emission norms come into effect in April 2020.

 

