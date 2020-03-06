Overdrive

Tata power will be providing end-to-end EV charging solutions for the upcoming Jaguar Land Rover's range of electrified vehicles. Tata power will be responsible for providing charging solutions to the Jaguar retailers and customers, and they will also be providing aftersales support.

The tie-up will be putting up charging stations at 27 outlets in 24 cities across the country and at the customer's residence or office. A range of AC and DC chargers with a capacity of 7kw to 50kw will be provided.

This partnership will benefit customers of the new and upcoming Jaguar I-Pace, the launch of the car will be in the second half of this year. And it will also help with all the other future Jaguar Land Rover battery vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Tata power will be preferred by Jaguar Land Rover to facilitate the installation, management of chargers and also help with aftersales related support for the customers.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, said, "The partnership with Tata Power will be a tremendous value addition for Jaguar Land Rover customers as it provides a one-stop solution to their charging needs and also provides easy accessibility to the wide network of public charging infrastructure being set up by Tata Power across India. This tie-up is one step forward in creating the right ecosystem enabling a simple and hassle-free charging experience for owners of our first Electric Vehicle, the Jaguar I-Pace, which makes its debut in India later this year."

