Overdrive

Jaguar Land Rover India has started accepting bookings for the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV. Bookings for the I-Pace have begun at Jaguar dealerships ahead of deliveries in March 2021. Jaguar is offering the I-Pace with 8 years or 160 000 km warranty for the battery pack. Also, I-Pace owners will complementarily also get a 5-year service package, 5 years of Jaguar Roadside Assistance, as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger. Jaguar Land Rover has tied up with Tata Power to offer home and office charging solutions to I-Pace customers.

Owners of the I-Pace will have access to Tata Power's 'EZ Charge' charging network present at over 200 locations across the country in malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along highways.

The Jaguar I-Pace comes powered by two electric motors to drive all four wheels, with 400PS / 696Nm. The motors draw power from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. The Jaguar I-Pace accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in a claimed 4.8 seconds, while still maintaining a range of 480 km on a single charge. The I-Pace features driving tech like brake-based torque-vectoring, a suite of all-wheel traction systems, a configurable dynamic mode and an air suspension that lowers itself by 10mm over 105 kmph.

India is set to get the updated I-Pace that launched globally earlier this year. The now-standard 11kW wall box charger can add 53 km of range every hour, a 33 percent increase over the previous two-phase system. A full charge through this takes 8.6 hours now. For those using a single phase 7 kW system, 22 km of range is added per hour while a full charge takes 12.75 hours. A 50 kW DC fast-charger adds 63 km in 15 minutes while a 100 kW charger adds 127 km in the same time.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be offered in three variants for the Indian market. The S trim will get 19-inch dual-tone wheels, LED headlamps with power-washers, heated, powered and auto-dimming mirrors, fabric seats, 8-way powered front seats, the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, Meridian audio, powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera. The SE trim goes on to add premium LED lighting, grained leather seats and a 12-way powered front seat with a memory function. The top HSE trim further adds a different design for the alloys, matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators, gesture-controlled tailgate, Windsor leather upholstery, 16-way heated and cooled front seats, Meridian 3D surround sound, HUD and adaptive cruise control.

The Jaguar I-Pace, when launched, will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQC. We expect to see it priced from Rs 90 lakh onwards, ex-showroom