tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2021 12:40:52 IST
Having made its global debut in 2018, it has taken a while to reach our shores, but now, the Jaguar I-Pace has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.06 crore. Bookings for the I-Pace have been open since November 2020, and the company has also previously revealed some key details of the e-crossover, including info on its warranty, service plans and trim levels. There are three variants of the Jaguar I-Pace – S (priced at Rs 1.06 crore), SE (priced at Rs 1.08 crore) and the range-topping HSE (priced at Rs 1.12 crore).
The S variant is equipped with 19-inch dual-tone wheels, LED headlights, heated, powered and auto-dimming mirrors, fabric seats, 8-way powered front seats, the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, Meridian audio, powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera. The SE variant adds premium LED lighting, grained leather seats and a 12-way powered driver’s seat with a memory function.
The top-spec I-Pace HSE gets a different design for the alloys, matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators, gesture-controlled tailgate, Windsor leather upholstery, 16-way heated and cooled front seats, Meridian 3D surround sound, a head-up display and adaptive cruise control.
Two electric motors power the Jaguar I-Pace, sending 400 hp and 696 Nm of torque to all four wheels; the motors draw power from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. 0 to 100 kph in the I-Pace takes a claimed 4.8 seconds, and range is pegged at 480km (WLTP cycle). The I-Pace features brake-based torque-vectoring and air suspension.
In India, Jaguar will offer an 8-year/1,60 000 km warranty for the I-Pace’s battery pack. Buyers will also be eligible for a complimentary 5-year service package, 5 years of Jaguar Roadside Assistance, and will also get a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger.
Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Tata Power to offer home and office charging solutions to I-Pace buyers. Owners of the I-Pace will have access to Tata Power's 'EZ Charge' charging network, situated at over 200 locations across India.
