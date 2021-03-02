Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover to be launched in India on 23 March, has a 480km range

Jaguar India will offer an 8-year/1,60,000km warranty on the I-Pace’s battery and a complimentary 5-year service package.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2021 12:29:50 IST

At last, Jaguar India has announced a launch date for its all-electric crossover, the I-Pace. Having made its global debut in 2018, it has taken a while to reach our shores, but now, it is official: the Jaguar I-Pace will be launched in India on 23 March, 2021. Bookings for the I-Pace have been open since November 2020, and the company has also previously revealed some key details of the e-crossover, including info on its warranty, service plans and trim levels.

In India, Jaguar will offer an 8-year/1,60 000 km warranty for the I-Pace’s battery pack. Buyers will also be eligible for a complimentary 5-year service package, 5 years of Jaguar Roadside Assistance, and will also get a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger.

The Jaguar I-Pace won the World Car of the Year title in 2019. Image: Jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Tata Power to offer home and office charging solutions to I-Pace buyers. Owners of the I-Pace will have access to Tata Power's 'EZ Charge' charging network, situated at over 200 locations across India.

Two electric motors power the Jaguar I-Pace, sending 400 hp and 696 Nm of torque to all four wheels; the motors draw power from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery. 0 to 100 kph in the I-Pace takes a claimed 4.8 seconds, and range is pegged at 480km (WLTP cycle). The I-Pace features brake-based torque-vectoring and air suspension.

Buyers of the I-Pace in India will be able to choose from a total of three trim levels. The S variant will bring 19-inch dual-tone wheels, LED headlights, heated, powered and auto-dimming mirrors, fabric seats, 8-way powered front seats, the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, Meridian audio, powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera. The SE variant adds premium LED lighting, grained leather seats and a 12-way powered driver’s seat with a memory function. The top-spec I-Pace HSE gets a different design for the alloys, matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators, gesture-controlled tailgate, Windsor leather upholstery, 16-way heated and cooled front seats, Meridian 3D surround sound, a head-up display and adaptive cruise control.

The Jaguar I-Pace, when launched, will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Since it is being brought in as a full import, expect prices to be closer to the Rs 1 crore mark (ex-showroom).

