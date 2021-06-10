Overdrive

Jaguar unveiled the F-Pace facelift abroad last year with some interesting design changes. Today, Jaguar India has launched the new F-Pace in India with petrol and diesel engine options in standard R-Dynamic S trim, with both versions priced at Rs 69.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The F-Pace Facelift comes with exterior and interior overhaul and boasts the latest tech offered by the British carmaker. At the front, there’s a redesigned grille flanked by all-LED headlights with double J-shaped DRLs. The grille features a mesh pattern along with R-Dynamic badging and the lower part of the bumper gets larger air inlets.

The side profile of the new F-Pace is largely unchanged, with the new alloy wheels being the only differentiator compared to the pre-facelift SUV. At the rear, the 2021 F-Pace has slimmer and crisper-looking LED tail-lights featuring signature double-chicane graphics.

While the exteriors feature subtle changes, the interiors carry a new layout and the latest in tech. The interiors are draped in high-quality leather (Mars Red and Siena Tan are the colour options on offer) and the lower part of the dash also features brushed aluminium inlays. The new, 11.4-inch curved-glass Pivi Pro infotainment system that is brighter and more intuitive to use than before, takes centre stage on the redesigned dashboard.

The updated digital driver's display measures 12.3 inches and also boasts turn-by-turn navigation and multiple dial layouts. Other key features include a fixed panoramic glass roof, 3D surround camera, Meridian sound system, wireless phone charging, four-zone climate control and power-reclining rear seats.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is offered with multiple powertrain options, including a PHEV option, in European markets. For India, the Jaguar F-Pace facelift is offered with 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine options. The updated 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine – coupled with MHEV – dishes out 204 hp and 430 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol churns out 250 hp and 365 Nm of torque. Both the engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive as standard.

The Jaguar F-Pace facelift will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX 300 h and the upcoming Audi Q5 facelift.