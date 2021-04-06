Overdrive

Jaguar Land Rover India has started accepting bookings for the facelifted Jaguar F-Pace. The SUV will be launched in India in May 2021 and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options in the R-Dynamic S variant. Unveiled globally in September 2020, the changes to the styling of the F-Pace are subtle. These have come by way of a new bonnet with a more prominent bulge and less apparent shut lines, a larger grille with chrome studs and slimmer LED headlamps with the twin J-blade signature.

Smaller changes are the new front bumper with redesigned air intakes, the addition of the Jaguar 'Leaper' emblem to the side vents and slim taillamps that takes inspiration from the one in the recently launched I-Pace EV.

The interiors of the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace facelift have been fully revamped. The highlight here is the 11.4-inch curved-glass touchscreen that features the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Around this there is a chamfered dash face, that can be done up in wood veneer and aluminium, along with a flatter dash top that juts out of the slim band of AC vents. Below the touchscreen are new rotary dials for the AC controls and a new aluminium housing around the stubby new gear selector.

More aluminium inserts can be found around the speakers in the new door cards, which have more storage space now and place the widow switches in a conventional position. The steering wheel is the new, chunky deep-set one from the XE while the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster has been carried forward with enhancements. The seats are also wider and more supportive now.

Jaguar has also added new tech here such as a PM2.5 air filter, SOTA updates and a head-up display. The Pivi Pro display is brighter and more simplified than the earlier one. It also features dual-SIM connectivity for seamless connected-car tech and uses a separate power source. This makes it immediately available to user when the car is turned unlocked. There is also active road noise cancellation and 3D surround cameras.

The facelifted Jaguar F-Pace will come with one petrol and one diesel engine option, both 2.0-litre, four-cylinder units. The petrol engine is expected to put out 250 hp at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm at 1,300-4,500 rpm. The diesel is expected to pack mild-hybrid tech and make 204 hp at 4,250 rpm and 430 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The diesel can do 0 to 100 kph in eight seconds and reach a 210 kph top speed. The petrol can do the 0-100 kph sprint in 7.3 seconds and a 217 kph top speed. Both versions have AWD and are paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace should be locally assembled and come at a Rs 2-3 lakh premium over the outgoing versions, at an expected price of close to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, the Volvo XC60 and Audi Q5 facelift, which is set to be launched later this year.