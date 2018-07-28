What happens to be the most expensive car in the world has been unveiled by the Italian car brand Pagani. It’s called the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta and only three of these supercars will be made.

One of these will be retained by the founder and owner, Horacio Pagani. The second one has been presold and the third one is available for sale to customers worldwide.

On the 25th anniversary of the GoodWood Festival of Speed in UK, Horacio Pagani himself was seen been driven in the car. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual hill-climb event held in England, around June-July.

Considering its price at €15 million, which is approximately Rs 121 crores, excluding GST and import duty in India, the Zonda HP Barchetta has now beaten the Rolls Royce Sweptail (priced at Rs 89 crores) as the most expensive car in the world.

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is powered at an 800 BHP 7.3 litre V12 motor, which is sourced from Mercedes AMG. The powerhouse is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The car can achieve a top speed of 355 kilometers per hour, while it can do 0-100 kilometers per hour in just 3.1 seconds.

Talking about its design, it's a roofless beauty. And no, it doesn't include a convertible top. What is interesting and attention-seeking about the car os that, the wheels on the left have been painted silver while the wheels on the right are a shade of blue.

Further, on the rear, there is a large rear spoiler, which helps the car with the downforce. This is because the car is just 1250 kg in terms of weight.

It is unlikely that the last available Rs 121 crore car will come to India.