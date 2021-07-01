Thursday, July 01, 2021Back to
India’s road transport ministry issues draft notification for ethanol blending in petrol

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed a blend of 12 percent and 15 percent ethanol in petrol.


Press Trust of IndiaJul 01, 2021 11:44:12 IST

Paving the way for the transformation of the fossil fuel ecosystem in the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification for facilitating use of a blend of 12 percent and 15 percent ethanol in gasoline as automotive fuels. Comments have been invited from stakeholders within a period of 30 days.

"The newly manufactured gasoline vehicles fitted with spark ignition engine compatible to run on ethanol gasoline blends of E-12 and E-15 shall be type approved as per prevailing gasoline emission norms," the draft notification said.

Recently, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the government will take a decision over flex-fuel engines, as it is considering making these mandatory for the automobile industry.

The government last year had set a target of reaching 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol by 2022. Image: Doug Peters via Pixabay

"I am going to issue an order to the industry that only petrol engines will not be there, there will be flex-fuel engines, where there will be choice for the people that they can use 100 percent crude oil or 100 percent ethanol," he had said.

"I am going to take a decision within eight to ten days, and we will make it (flex-fuel engine) mandatory for the automobile industry," he had further said.

Gadkari had mentioned that automobile makers are producing flex-fuel engines in Brazil, Canada and the US providing an alternative to customers to use 100 percent petrol or 100 percent bio-ethanol.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the target date for achieving 20 percent ethanol-blending with petrol has been advanced by five years to 2025 to cut pollution and reduce import dependence.

The government last year had set a target of reaching 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol by 2022 and 20 percent doping by 2030.

Gadkari had said ethanol is a better fuel than petrol, and it is an import substitute, cost effective, pollution-free and indigenous.

"It (making flex-fuel engines mandatory) is going to boost the Indian economy because we are a corn surplus, we are a sugar surplus, and a wheat surplus country. We don't have places to stock all these food grains," he had noted.

