Amaan Ahmed

The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross SUV has been revealed in full ahead of its market launch. French carmaker Citroen – which had originally slated its India entry for 2020 – is finally gearing up to introduce its maiden offering for India in the coming months, and has revealed details, variants and specifications of the SUV.

Citroen C5 Aircross gets 180hp, 2.0-litre diesel

Features a panoramic sunroof, 8.0-inch touchscreen

India launch in March 2021

Citroen C5 Aircross dimensions and key details

The Citroen C5 Aircross is a 5-seat SUV, which is roughly the same size as a Hyundai Tucson. It measures in at 4,500mm in length, 1,969mm in width and 1,710mm in height, with a 2,730mm wheelbase. Citroen has devised flexible seating for the C5 Aircross – each of the three heavily-bolstered rear seats can slide fore and aft and also be folded down individually as per the user’s requirement to create more room for luggage. With all three rear seats up, boot space is pegged at a generous 580 litres, and with all three seats folded down, it rises to a cavernous 1,630 litres. The C5 Aircross has a 52.5-litre fuel tank, and it will be available in a total of four colours, with a contrast roof available as an option.

India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross features

In a press briefing, Citroen India revealed the C5 Aircross – which is being locally assembled – will have over 90 percent of local content, and its powertrain and axles will also be made in India. There will be two variants on sale – Feel and Shine. As the company has previously confirmed, the top-spec Citroen C5 Aircross Shine will pack features such as dual-zone auto climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, an air purifier, hands-free tail gate operation, connected car tech and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Feel version, on the other hand, gets most of the Shine’s features, but has halogen headlights and misses out on the panoramic sunroof, mood lighting and hands-free tail gate operation.

Safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, a reverse camera, disc brakes for all four wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, an electronic parking brake and active park assist. With a view to highlighting its focus on comfort, Citroen has also equipped the C5 Aircross with double-glazed front windows to reduce NVH levels on the inside, and promises the suspension - equipped with hydraulic cushions - will deliver what the company calls a ‘Magic Carpet’ ride.

Citroen C5 Aircross engine and gearbox details

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 177hp and 400Nm of torque. Citroen says the C5 Aircross’ ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.6kpl is the best in its segment. Paired with it is an 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Also available are drive modes and a Grip Control system, to help the C5 traverse rough terrain.

Expected Citroen C5 Aircross price

When it arrives in March, the Citroen C5 Aircross’ price in India is expected to be in the range of Rs 25 – 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be sold from Citroen’s ‘La Maison’ dealerships, with 10 such outlets to be opened initially.