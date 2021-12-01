Wednesday, December 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

India has subsidised around 1.65 lakh electric vehicles under Phase-II of FAME scheme as on 25 Nov

Under Phase-II of the FAME India scheme, about 1.65 lakh electric vehicles have been supported so far by way of demand incentive amounting to about Rs 564 crore.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 01, 2021 10:02:38 IST

About 1.65 lakh electric vehicles have been supported as on 25 November this year under the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. The Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated the scheme in March 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (EVs) in the country. Phase-I of the scheme was available up to 31 March, 2019.

Based on the outcome and experience gained during Phase-I and after having consultations with all stakeholders, the government notified Phase-II of the scheme on 8 March, 2019 for five years with effect from 1 April, 2019 and with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore.

This phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, about 7,000 e-buses, five lakh e-three wheelers, 55,000 e-four-wheeler passenger cars and 10 lakh e-two wheelers. In addition, creation of charging infrastructure is also supported.

Phase-II of FAME aims to subsidise around 7,000 e-buses, five lakh e-three wheelers, 55,000 e-four-wheeler passenger cars and 10 lakh e-two wheelers. Image: andreas160578 from Pixabay

Phase-II of FAME aims to subsidise around 7,000 e-buses, five lakh e-three wheelers, 55,000 e-four-wheeler passenger cars and 10 lakh e-two wheelers. Image: andreas160578 from Pixabay

"Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, about 1.65 lakh electric vehicles have been supported, as on 25 November, 2021, by way of demand incentive amounting to about Rs 564 crore. Further, 6,315 electrical buses have been sanctioned to various State/City Transport Undertakings under Phase-II of the scheme," Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The ministry has also sanctioned 2,877 EV charging stations amounting to Rs 500 crore in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs and 1,576 charging stations amounting to Rs 108 crore across nine expressways and 16 highways under the scheme, he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said sales of automobiles have been affected in the last two years due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"Production and sales of automobiles have been impacted due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19," he added.

Replying to another question, Gurjar said the government has identified and approved the closure of eight loss making/sick Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), under the administrative control of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The companies are HMT (Watches) Ltd, HMT (Chinar Watches) Ltd, HMT (Bearings) Ltd, Bharat Pumps and Compressors, Scooter India Ltd, Instrumentation Ltd (Kota Unit), Hindustan Cables, and Tungabhadra Steel Products.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

State-wise EV subsidies in India: A handy list of incentives and benefits for electric vehicles in each state

Sep 10, 2021
State-wise EV subsidies in India: A handy list of incentives and benefits for electric vehicles in each state
Ather Energy eyes Tier 2 expansion, maxing production post 'spectacular' FAME 2 subsidy rise

Ather Energy

Ather Energy eyes Tier 2 expansion, maxing production post 'spectacular' FAME 2 subsidy rise

Jun 15, 2021
Electric vehicle adoption gathering pace in Delhi, July-Sept EV registrations outstrip CNG vehicles

Electric vehicles

Electric vehicle adoption gathering pace in Delhi, July-Sept EV registrations outstrip CNG vehicles

Nov 03, 2021
Bajaj Chetak price hiked for the third time in 2021, making it India’s priciest electric scooter

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak price hiked for the third time in 2021, making it India’s priciest electric scooter

Sep 29, 2021
Maharashtra EV policy 2021 goes live after delay, electric vehicle prices set for substantial drop

Electric vehicles

Maharashtra EV policy 2021 goes live after delay, electric vehicle prices set for substantial drop

Sep 13, 2021
FAME-II will help commit investments, provide big fillip to popularisation of electric vehicles: Auto industry

NewsTracker

FAME-II will help commit investments, provide big fillip to popularisation of electric vehicles: Auto industry

Mar 01, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021