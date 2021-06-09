Overdrive

BMW has unveiled the mid-life facelift for the third-generation BMW X3, with much of the same changes being made to the related X4 coupe-SUV. This generation of the BMW X3 was launched in 2018 with the X4 following in early 2019. The focus with this update has been on bringing the X3 and X4's interiors up to the level of newer BMWs, with additional connectivity options and mild-hybrid powertrains being added. Minor changes to the styling have been made, too.

The interior of the 2021 BMW X3 and X4 have seen the most significant changes. The centre console from the 4-Series has been carried over here with the new BMW layout. So, the central air vents, climate and audio controls are now of a slimmer profile. The console is more heavily angled towards the driver, while the centre tunnel around the gear selector also features a simplified bank of physical buttons.

More features have been made standard on the 2021 BMW X3 and X4. This includes sports seats finished in a new upholstery design, three-zone climate control and the 10.25-inch touchscreen. The new 12.3-inch screen that recently debuted on the BMW i4 has made its way here as an option. Ambient lighting is an option internationally but should be fitted as standard on higher-spec Indian models. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay continue to be available, but BMW has now added a cloud-based navigation service called BMW Maps as well with simplified operation. OTA updates and Alexa integration are among other highlights. The optional head-up display can now also show Google Maps directions via Android Auto.

Both, the facelifted BMW X4 and the X4, now get a larger single-piece kidney grille bringing them in line with larger X5 and X7 SUVs. The X4’s LED headlights have been made slimmer and now get new L-shaped detailing, while the front air intakes have a more angular appearance. The X4 gets Matrix LED lights as compared to standard LEDs on the X3, but BMW's Laser lights are optional on both. The rear section of the BMW X3 now features slimmer LED tail-light elements and dark highlights, while the X4’s wide rear lights have been simplified. The M Sport variants of both SUVs now get more aggressive design elements to differentiate them from the standard models.

All seven engine options for the 2021 BMW X3 and X4 now get 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, although BMW India might not add this tech to the SUVs sold here. The three diesel options are the 190 hp xDrive20d (2.0-litre engine), 286 hp xDrive30d (3.0-litre engine) and xDrive M40d with 340 hp (3.0-litre engine). The petrol engines are the xDrive20i with 190 hp and the xDrive30i with 245 hp; both from a 2.0-litre petrol. The range-topping petrol version is the xDrive M40i with 340 hp from a 3.0-litre engine. A plug-in hybrid is also offered, but that’s unlikely to make its way here. This version (xDrive30e) makes a combined 292 hp and offers 50 kilometres of electric-only range.

The facelifted BMW X3 and X4 will make their global debut in China late in August, so an India launch by early 2022 can be expected. Prices should increase by a few lakhs over the current X3 and X4. The BMW X3 competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Volvo XC60, the updated Jaguar F-Pace and the Audi Q5; facelifted versions of the latter two are set to launch in India soon.