Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai Venue SUV India launch highlights: Venue and 2020 Hyundai Sonata announced

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 20:44:31 IST

2020 Hyundai Venue and 2020 Hyundai Sonata has been unveiled. Sale starts from 2019 end.

Hyundai's newest compact SUV — the Hyundai Venue — has been revealed in New York and India alongside the 2020 Hyundai Sonata.

Hyundai Venue SUV India launch highlights: Venue and 2020 Hyundai Sonata announced

Hyundai Venue.

The highlighting feature of the Hyundai Venue is expected to be its "class-leading connectivity". Hyundai is expected to debut its new Blue Link connectivity suite with the Venue SUV which includes 33 features, 10 of which have been added specifically for the Indian market. The connectivity technology adds a number of safety and security features, AI-based voice commands, location-based services and ease of usage with remote functions for the engine, AC, doors and more.

All variants of the Venue are also expected to feature a basic safety kit such as dual front airbags, ABS, seat-belt reminders and rear parking sensors, while top-spec trims are expected to sport a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a climate control system and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible.

Considering the Hyundai Venue will enter the extremely competitive compact SUV market in India, it will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport at the higher end and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon at the lower end of its range. Expect the Venue price range to begin at Rs 8 lakh and go up to Rs 12 lakh for the top-spec variant (estimated, ex-showroom).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 21:16 (IST)

    And that's a wrap!

    Thanks for joining us on the Hyundai Venue live blog and check out Tech2.com for more details.

  • 21:15 (IST)

    Here's all you need to know about the Hyundai Venue's brand new Kappa engine

    The compact SUV will get two petrol and one diesel engine which will be mated to two manual and one dual-clutch automatic transmission in various permutations. One of the petrols, and of most interest to us, is the new Kappa T-GDI 1.0-litre turbo. 

    Check out the link below to get all the details about Hyundai's new Kappa engine.

    Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Petrol gets a new KAPPA T-GDI 1.0 litre turbo engine

  • 21:05 (IST)

    All you need to know about the Hyundai Venue Compact SUV launch in India

    Hyundai Motor India today unveiled its contender in competitive sub-four compact SUV space, the Hyundai Venue, ahead of its India launch on 21 May. 

    To know more, click on the link below

    Hyundai Venue 2020 Compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Here are some more details about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

  • 20:40 (IST)

    The Hyundai Sonata will be built in America

    Will come in Hybrid and a new N-Line turbocharged Sonata

  • 20:40 (IST)

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Hyundai Sonata going to be made in the HMMA Alabama plant

  • 20:39 (IST)

    Autonomous capabilities

    Hyundai's 2020 Sonata comes with Remote Parking Assist that automatically brings the car out of parking

    This is new for the segment

  • 20:37 (IST)

    The new 2020 Sonata uses a digital key

    Technobuffalo's John Rettinger takes to the stage to explain the technology inside the new Sonata

    Uses NFC and Bluetooth to lock and unlock the car

    You can even share a digital key with another user

    The car comes with a high-speed wireless charger

    The digital key will even adjust the car to the user's personalised settings

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Sonata will have a digital key

  • 20:33 (IST)

    2020 Hyundai Sonata features

    The Hyundai Sonata uses a new platform and the Dynamic Lasso design philosophy

    Features a sloping roofline and a short overhang along with a long hood

    The Sonata sits lower wider and looks a lot better than the older model

    The highlight of the design is the hidden lighting around the headlamps

    Interiors feature an ambient illumination with focus on simplicity

    Two mirrors used in an S curve for the main display

  • 20:30 (IST)

  • 20:28 (IST)

    Hyundai Venue availability

    Hyundai Venue arrives by the end of 2019 in the American market.

    No details about India availability announced.

  • 20:27 (IST)

    Hyundai 2020 Sonata revealed

  • 20:26 (IST)

    Hyundai Venue features

    Lee explains how every Hyundai SUV looks different

    The Venue features a bold and stylish character

    Comes with Rear Cross-traffic warning, blind stop collision and more safety features

    Comes in standard and two-tone colours

    Interior features a large 8-inch display that comes with Android and Apple Car Play and are available Hyundai Blue Link

    Power sunroof and heated mirrors are also available

  • 20:23 (IST)

    The Hyundai Venue colours

  • 20:20 (IST)

    How does the Hyundai Venue look to you?

  • 20:19 (IST)

    Here is the Hyundai Venue

  • 20:17 (IST)

  • 20:17 (IST)

    COO of Hyundai America, Brian Smith takes to the stage

    Smith takes us through some exciting new products like the Kona that have been launched in the American market.

    On today's menu is the Hyundai Sonata and the new Hyundai Venue.

    Hyundai has introduced 6 new SUVs to the American market

  • 20:16 (IST)

    We have begun!

  • 20:14 (IST)

    We are about to begin

  • 20:07 (IST)

    The Hyundai Venue will compete with a number of compact SUVs in the Indian market

    The brand-new offering from Hyundai will feel the heat from a number of SUVs in the compact SUV segment. The Venue will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport in the segment.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Leaked images of the car before launch

     

  • 20:04 (IST)

    The Hyundai Venue will be India's first connected car

    The Hyundai Venue will be India's first truly connected car. The vehicle will feature Hyundai's Blue Link technology that packs in 33 new features. Out of these 10 new features have been designed keeping the Indian market in mind.

  • 19:59 (IST)

    Hyundai expected to debut the 2019 Sonata and the all-new Hyundai Venue

    At its launch event happening in New York, automaker Hyundai is not only expected to debut its new compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue, but also the 2020 Sonata sedan.

  • 19:54 (IST)

    Leaked images of the car before launch

     

  • 19:54 (IST)

    Leaked images of the car before launch

  • 19:31 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai's newest compact SUV — the Hyundai Venue — will be revealed in India later today alongside an event in New York simultaneously.

    • read more



top reviews

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Realme 3 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Vivo V15 pro

Vivo V15 pro

TECH2 RATING

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular

TECH2 RATING

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Honor View 20 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Hyundai Venue 2020 in photos: Have a look at the newest compact SUV from Hyundai

Apr 17, 2019
Hyundai Venue 2020 in photos: Have a look at the newest compact SUV from Hyundai
Hyundai Venue 2020 compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May

Hyundai

Hyundai Venue 2020 compact SUV announced, to launch in India on 21 May

Apr 17, 2019

science

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Batteries

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Apr 17, 2019
Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019