Hyundai's newest compact SUV — the Hyundai Venue — has been revealed in New York and India alongside the 2020 Hyundai Sonata.

The highlighting feature of the Hyundai Venue is expected to be its "class-leading connectivity". Hyundai is expected to debut its new Blue Link connectivity suite with the Venue SUV which includes 33 features, 10 of which have been added specifically for the Indian market. The connectivity technology adds a number of safety and security features, AI-based voice commands, location-based services and ease of usage with remote functions for the engine, AC, doors and more.

All variants of the Venue are also expected to feature a basic safety kit such as dual front airbags, ABS, seat-belt reminders and rear parking sensors, while top-spec trims are expected to sport a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a climate control system and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible.

Considering the Hyundai Venue will enter the extremely competitive compact SUV market in India, it will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport at the higher end and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon at the lower end of its range. Expect the Venue price range to begin at Rs 8 lakh and go up to Rs 12 lakh for the top-spec variant (estimated, ex-showroom).

