Overdrive

The Hyundai Venue compact SUV has been unveiled in India today, April 17, ahead of its global launch in New Delhi on May 21. The compact SUV will get two petrol and one diesel engine which will be mated to two manual and one dual-clutch automatic transmission in various permutations. One of the petrols, and of most interest to us, is the new Kappa T-GDI 1.0-litre turbo. This three-cylinder motor will be available in its higher output iteration, which makes 120PS and 172 Nm.

This engine is already available on a number of Hyundai and Kia cars globally like the i20 since 2015. The turbocharger in this motor is fitted with an electronically-controlled waste-gate actuator. This improves fuel efficiency by lowering pumping losses as well as improving throttle response and low-end torque. It also gets a 250 bar GDI six-hole fuel injector which allows for clean combustion and improved fuel economy and emissions.

Hyundai has also tried to keep the engine unit as small as possible. To this end, the Kappa 1.0 litre's exhaust manifold is integrated within the cylinder head and can, therefore, be cooled efficiently using its cylinder head water cooling system. This results in faster warm-up of the catalyst and ultimately in improved real-world fuel consumption and emissions. The Venue's engine also adopts a new dual-thermostat split cooling system. consequently, the engine block and cylinder heads can be cooled separately. The main thermostat controls the flow of engine coolant to cylinder heads above 88°C to reduce knocking, while a thermostat on the engine block shuts off coolant flow above 105°C to improve combustion.

Also new to the Venue is seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The company claims that this brings a 6 to 10 percent improvement in fuel consumption over a regular six-speed torque converter. Also, this gearbox improves acceleration times by 4 to 6 percent. This motor is also more efficient and there is no interruption in torque transfer during shifts.

The turbo petrol will also be available with a six-speed manual. The other petrol motor, for lower-spec cars, will be the 1.2-litre petrol as seen on various Hyundai cars in India. The four-cylinder motor is available on cars like the Grand i10 and India-spec Elite i20 and makes 83PS and 116 Nm. Only a five-speed manual gearbox will be paired with this.

The single diesel option will be the 1.4 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor which puts out 90PS and 220 Nm. This motor is already available on the Verna and Creta, and like in those cars will be available with a six-speed manual. No auto option is expected, possibly to keep costs in check.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.