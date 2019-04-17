Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai Venue compact SUV petrol gets Kappa T-GDI 1.0 litre turbo engine

This engine is already available on a number of Hyundai and Kia cars globally like the i20 since 2015.

OverdriveApr 17, 2019 21:10:04 IST

The Hyundai Venue compact SUV has been unveiled in India today, April 17, ahead of its global launch in New Delhi on May 21. The compact SUV will get two petrol and one diesel engine which will be mated to two manual and one dual-clutch automatic transmission in various permutations. One of the petrols, and of most interest to us, is the new Kappa T-GDI 1.0-litre turbo. This three-cylinder motor will be available in its higher output iteration, which makes 120PS and 172 Nm.

Hyundai Venue compact SUV petrol gets Kappa T-GDI 1.0 litre turbo engine

Kappa T-GDI 1.0 litre turbo engine.

This engine is already available on a number of Hyundai and Kia cars globally like the i20 since 2015. The turbocharger in this motor is fitted with an electronically-controlled waste-gate actuator. This improves fuel efficiency by lowering pumping losses as well as improving throttle response and low-end torque. It also gets a 250 bar GDI six-hole fuel injector which allows for clean combustion and improved fuel economy and emissions.

Hyundai has also tried to keep the engine unit as small as possible. To this end, the Kappa 1.0 litre's exhaust manifold is integrated within the cylinder head and can, therefore, be cooled efficiently using its cylinder head water cooling system. This results in faster warm-up of the catalyst and ultimately in improved real-world fuel consumption and emissions. The Venue's engine also adopts a new dual-thermostat split cooling system. consequently, the engine block and cylinder heads can be cooled separately. The main thermostat controls the flow of engine coolant to cylinder heads above 88°C to reduce knocking, while a thermostat on the engine block shuts off coolant flow above 105°C to improve combustion.

Also new to the Venue is seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The company claims that this brings a 6 to 10 percent improvement in fuel consumption over a regular six-speed torque converter. Also, this gearbox improves acceleration times by 4 to 6 percent. This motor is also more efficient and there is no interruption in torque transfer during shifts.

The turbo petrol will also be available with a six-speed manual. The other petrol motor, for lower-spec cars, will be the 1.2-litre petrol as seen on various Hyundai cars in India. The four-cylinder motor is available on cars like the Grand i10 and India-spec Elite i20 and makes 83PS and 116 Nm. Only a five-speed manual gearbox will be paired with this.

The single diesel option will be the 1.4 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor which puts out 90PS and 220 Nm. This motor is already available on the Verna and Creta, and like in those cars will be available with a six-speed manual. No auto option is expected, possibly to keep costs in check.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Hyundai Venue 2020 in photos: Have a look at the newest compact SUV from Hyundai

Apr 17, 2019
Hyundai Venue 2020 in photos: Have a look at the newest compact SUV from Hyundai
Hyundai Venue SUV India launch highlights: Venue and 2020 Hyundai Sonata announced

Hyundai

Hyundai Venue SUV India launch highlights: Venue and 2020 Hyundai Sonata announced

Apr 17, 2019

science

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Batteries

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Apr 17, 2019
Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019