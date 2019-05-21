Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai Venue compact SUV finally launched in India starting at Rs 6.5 lakh

Engine options for the Hyundai Venue include 1.2-ltr petrol, 1.0-ltr turbo-petrol, and 1.4-ltr diesel.

Press Trust of IndiaMay 21, 2019 14:16:45 IST

South Korean auto major Hyundai Tuesday forayed into high selling compact SUV segment in India with the launch of new model 'Venue', priced in the range of Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Venue comes with three engine options — 1 litre turbo and 1.2 litre petrol powertrains besides 1.4 litre diesel engine — and sits below the Creta in terms of price and positioning.

The petrol variants are priced between Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 7.75-10.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model would compete with the likes of current market leader Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300, that are priced between Rs 6.48-11.99 lakh.

Hyundai Venue compact SUV finally launched in India starting at Rs 6.5 lakh

Hyundai Venue.

The compact SUV segment is the fastest growing vertical in the domestic market.

"The Indian market is at the centre of Hyundai's global growth plan and the launch of Venue will strengthen our commitment to this market," Hyundai MD and CEO S S Kim told reporters here.

The company said it has invested USD 100 million (over Rs 690 crore) on the development of the model over a period of four years.

Hyundai Venue comes with various India-specific connected features including a panic button for distressed situations.

The SUV design elements including the full volume wheel arches and cascading front grille have been borrowed from the Kona and NEXO which are currently in sale in the US market.

The SUV design elements including the full volume wheel arches and cascading front grille have been borrowed from the Kona and NEXO which are currently in sale in the US market.

The company's BlueLink technology comes with 33 artificial intelligence and connected features, of which 10 have been specially designed for the Indian market.

The model comes with various features including an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control, among others.

Safety features on the model include six airbags, speed sensing auto-door lock, vehicle stability management, among others.

As per the company, 1-litre petrol variant with manual transmission will deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.27 km/litre. The automatic trim with seven speed transmission would deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.15 km/litre.

The 8-inch display includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for intuitive operation of the most commonly used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities.

The 8-inch display includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for intuitive operation of the most commonly used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities.

The 1.2-litre petrol variant comes with fuel efficiency figure of 17.52 km/litre while the 1.4-litre diesel trim would deliver a fuel efficiency of 23.7 km/litre, Hyundai claimed.

The compact SUV would also be launched in various international markets including the US, Canada and Australia.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

ConnectTheDots

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle income trap' in economy: How will you be impacted?

May 09, 2019
Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle income trap' in economy: How will you be impacted?
Competition Commission of India probes allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Maruti Suzuki

NewsTracker

Competition Commission of India probes allegations of anti-competitive conduct by Maruti Suzuki

May 21, 2019

science

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019