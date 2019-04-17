Overdrive

Hyundai Motor India today unveiled its contender in competitive sub-four compact SUV space, the Hyundai Venue, ahead of its India launch on 21 May. In a measure of how important this car is for the carmaker, the Venue's India debut is happening concurrently with its global unveiling at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

The Venue's various design takes inspiration from the brand's other SUVs like the Kona and Santa Fe. It gets at large honeycomb grille, split headlamps, and a general squared-off look. Further, the stocky, short wheelbase look has been highlighted. The production-spec car has subtle cuts and creases along the body and end with quite a minimalist accentuated with the small squarish tail-lamps. Dimensionally, the Hyundai venue will be 3,995 mm long, 1,770mm wide and 1,590mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,500mm. Top-spec cars get a 215/60 R16.

The interiors of the Venue see a few bits previously unseen on Hyundais here. While the steering wheel and instrumentation seem like the regular Hyundai high-quality fare, unique is the new centre console arrangement. New here is the layout of the infotainment and the climate control knobs with integrated displays. The colour patterns and overall theme remind us of the Creta and other Hyundai products.

The SUV will get two petrol and one diesel engine which will be mated to two manual and one dual-clutch automatic transmission in various permutations. One of the petrols, and of most interest to us, is the new Kappa T-GDI 1.0 litre turbo. This three-cylinder motor will be available in its higher output iteration, which makes 120PS and 172 Nm. This motor already does duty in cars like the i20 and Kona internationally and is now set for an India debut. This will be paired with two gearboxes, a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and a six-speed manual.

The other petrol motor, for lower-spec cars, will be the 1.2 litre petrol as seen on various Hyundai cars in India. The four-cylinder motor is available on cars like the Grand i10 and India-spec Elite i20 and makes 83PS and 116 Nm. Only a five-speed manual gearbox will be paired with this.

The single diesel option will be the 1.4 litre four-cylinder turbo diesel motor which puts out 90PS and 220 Nm. This motor is already available on the Verna and Creta, and like in those cars will be available with a six-speed manual. No auto option is expected, possibly to keep costs in check.

Hyundai claims the Venue will be equipped with a number of features previously unseen in this segment. These are the DCT gearbox, wireless charger, air purifier, projector fog lamps, an HD Display Screen, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Wheel Air Curtains8, an Arkamys sound system and eco-coating. Other than this, the Venue will also get a sunroof, cruise control, cornering lamps, cooled glove box and rear AC vents.

In terms of safety, the Venue will have up to six Airbags, speed sensing auto door lock, ABS, ESC/ESP, hill assist, brake assist and ISOFIX seats.

Uniquely, the Venue will also be available with the Hyundai Blue Link suite of connected car features. Using the Blue Link smartphone application one can also access various safety features like vehicle theft tracking, engine immobiliser for stolen vehicle recovery, high-speed alert, geofence alert, panic notification, location sharing and others. Additionally, one can also remotely operate functions like engine start/stop, climate control, door lock/unlock, switching on/off headlights and locating the vehicle using the BlueLink application. The owner of the vehicle can also add contacts of friends and family members who will receive an emergency notification in case of any mishap.

Hyundai will offer the Venue with a three year/unlimited kms warranty package and three years of roadside assistance.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.