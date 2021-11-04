tech2 News Staff

Hyundai has revealed glimpses of its latest all-electric concept – the Hyundai Seven has been teased in a set of official images ahead of its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show on 17 November. Said to ‘capture Hyundai Motor’s future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era’, the Seven is a precursor to the production-ready Hyundai Ioniq 7, which is likely to go into production sometime in 2024, and will be the largest vehicle to be sold under Hyundai’s all-electric passenger vehicle sub-brand.

Rethinking your time on the road.

Get ready for a uniquely-designed, all-electric SUV that offers a glimpse into the future of #Hyundai’s IONIQ brand. The SEVEN Concept.

Coming soon.#IONIQ #SEVENconcept pic.twitter.com/E385H4oGGr — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) November 3, 2021

Among a series of shadowy teasers is one providing a peek at the face of the Hyundai Seven, which sports what Hyundai calls ‘Parametric Pixels’ lighting architecture. The front lights are split into two sections – a horizontal band stretching across the face of the Seven, and mounted low in the front bumper are three vertically-stacked LED light strips. The Seven also rocks large silver alloy wheels with a gloss black hubcap.

With this being a full-blown concept, Hyundai appears to have taken full creative liberty with the interior of the Seven, which looks less car-like and more like a luxury lounge. One teaser reveals a swivel seat, while others showcase what appears to be a sofa-type seat, and to add to the lounge-like experience, Hyundai has thrown in plenty of eco-friendly wood and fabric, some flowers and candle-lamp-style interior lights. These will surely add a wow factor to the concept, but most of them are unlikely to make it to the production vehicle, which, in all likelihood, will have three rows of seats.

Expected to be based on the Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the production version of the Hyundai Seven is likely to have a large lithium-ion battery (close to 100 kWh in capacity), single- and dual-motor options and a range of up to 500 kilometres on a full charge.