Overdrive

The concept is based on Hyundai's latest design philosophy, 'Sensuous Sportiness', which has been carried on to the India spec Creta and i20 and takes a few cues from last year's 45 concept EV.

"We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai's design vision to even broader horizons," said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre.

Hyundai Prophecy EV concept features pixel lighting technology integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler which was already seen on the 45 EV concept. Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models. There is a wide air intake below the bumper. The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside and is integrated into the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS). The integrated rear spoiler gives the concept a sporty look.

The Prophecy concept utilises autonomous driving technology where instead of a steering wheel, joysticks are present that can pivot left and right to manoeuvre. Furthermore, drivers can get access to other functions via the joysticks' integrated buttons.

Another interesting feature are the external intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors allowing air to circulate through clean air technology, providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle while the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air.

Technical details of the sedan's powertrain have not been out yet, but it is based on a new EV architecture that Hyundai calls "the ultimate automotive form".

