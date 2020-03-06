Friday, March 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai motor unveils the 'Sensuous Sportiness' prophecy concept EV

The car uses autonomous driving technology- joysticks that can pivot left and right to manoeuvre.


OverdriveMar 06, 2020 16:57:31 IST

The concept is based on Hyundai's latest design philosophy, 'Sensuous Sportiness', which has been carried on to the India spec Creta and i20 and takes a few cues from last year's 45 concept EV.

"We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai's design vision to even broader horizons," said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre.

Hyundai Prophecy EV concept features pixel lighting technology integrated into the headlamp, tail lamp and spoiler which was already seen on the 45 EV concept. Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models. There is a wide air intake below the bumper. The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside and is integrated into the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS). The integrated rear spoiler gives the concept a sporty look.

Hyundai motor unveils the Sensuous Sportiness prophecy concept EV

Pixelated lamps will be carried forward as a signature design element in future Hyundai models. Image credit: Overdirve/Hyundai

The Prophecy concept utilises autonomous driving technology where instead of a steering wheel, joysticks are present that can pivot left and right to manoeuvre. Furthermore, drivers can get access to other functions via the joysticks' integrated buttons.

Another interesting feature are the external intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors allowing air to circulate through clean air technology, providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle while the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air.

Technical details of the sedan's powertrain have not been out yet, but it is based on a new EV architecture that Hyundai calls "the ultimate automotive form".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover India partners with Tata power for its electric vehicle charging solutions

Mar 06, 2020
Jaguar Land Rover India partners with Tata power for its electric vehicle charging solutions
New Hyundai Creta SUV will offer more than 50 connectivity features via Blue Link app

Hyundai Creta SUV

New Hyundai Creta SUV will offer more than 50 connectivity features via Blue Link app

Mar 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020