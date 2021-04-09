Friday, April 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai Kona N to get 280 hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with eight-speed DCT automatic

The Hyundai Kona N is expected to have a 0-100 kph time of around six seconds.


OverdriveApr 09, 2021 19:00:39 IST

First announced earlier this year and rumoured to be available in all-wheel drive form and with a bump in power over the rest of the N Performance range, the Hyundai Kona N will continue to use the 2.0-litre Theta T-GDi from the i30 N in its current tune, and likely be offered in front-wheel drive form only. However, while the i30 N offers 280 hp when specced with the Performance Package (250 hp standard), the Kona N will offer that power output as standard.

Torque should remain unchanged at 392 Nm between 1,950-4,600 rpm as in the i30 N (with Performance Package), though Hyundai claims "more torque and power at mid- to high-range rpms". The new i30 N with the Performance Package clears the 0-100 kph run in 5.9 seconds and the Kona N should offer similar performance.

Hyundai Kona N to get 280 hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with eight-speed DCT automatic

The Hyundai Kona N will be the company's first crossover to wear the N badge. Image: Hyundai

The Kona N will only offer the wet-clutch eight-speed N dual-clutch automatic, a variation of the Hyundai transmission with unique gear ratios and tuned for better durability, quicker shifts and higher torque loads. Tuned by the N Performance Division, it's clearly meant for on-the-limit driving, clear in the functionality if offers. It allows for negligible torque loss between up-shifts, something Hyundai calls N Power Shift (NPS), engaged when shifting with more than 90 percent throttle. Further, N Grin Shift (NGS) offers a slight boost in torque and maximum gearbox performance for 20 seconds, activated via a button on the steering wheel, which can then be further activated after 40-second intervals, useful for drivers looking to eke out the best lap time on a track, for example.

Similarly N Track Sense Shift (NTS) promises near-perfect adaptive shifting automatically on the racetrack, based on motorsport data and the driver's behaviour. The N DCT 'box also allows drivers to turn off the auto creep function, allowing a driver to stay in drive and take his foot off the brake without the car creeping forward. Hyundai's N Grin Control system will continue to offer five drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, N and Custom.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar 7 seater SUV showcased in new promo video: Key exterior details revealed

Apr 05, 2021
Hyundai Alcazar 7 seater SUV showcased in new promo video: Key exterior details revealed

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021