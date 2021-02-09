Tuesday, February 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai, Kia say they’re not working with Apple on co-developing an autonomous vehicle

Following intense speculation in the last few weeks, Hyundai and Kia have both released statements, categorically denying any links with the maker of the iPhone.


tech2 News StaffFeb 09, 2021 10:33:47 IST

In what will possibly disappoint those enthused about the idea of an Apple car, Hyundai and Kia have both shot down reports that suggested the two companies were in talks with the Cupertino-based tech giant to co-develop an autonomous electric vehicle. In separate regulatory filings, both Hyundai and Kia said that they were not in talks with Apple about autonomous vehicle development. The two carmakers did, however, confirm they have received requests from multiple companies for cooperation in joint development of autonomous, electric vehicles, but nothing has been decided at this point.

Hyundai, Kia say they’re not working with Apple on co-developing an autonomous vehicle

In separate regulatory filings, both Hyundai and Kia said that they were not in talks with Apple about autonomous vehicle development

As a direct result of these filings, Hyundai shares fell 6.21 percent in South Korea, while Kia shares dipped by around 15 percent. In the last few weeks, reports of the imminent teaming up of Hyundai (and Kia) with Apple had led to a spike in demand for shares in both firms. However, this announcement could lead to a further drop in shares for both Hyundai and Kia.

Previously, Hyundai did issue a statement in January this year, confirming it was indeed in early stage discussions with Apple, but later retracted its statement. Apple’s desire to keep its future projects under wraps is well known, and that may have played a role in talks between the two companies breaking down.

It’s also said that Hyundai did not want to be treated as a contract manufacturer, simply building vehicles for Apple. A contract manufacturing between the two companies would be akin to Foxconn manufacturing iPhones for Apple, and there was plenty of opposition to such an arrangement inside Hyundai.

Apple’s desire to step into the world of automobiles has been an open secret, but its autonomous vehicle project – known internally as Project Titan – has changed course several times in the last few years. While Apple originally envisioned building an EV of its own, the tech major later scaled back its aspirations and decided to instead focus its energies on the development of autonomous driving technology. But now, Apple is once again thought to have changed tack and decided to make an EV, spurred on by a new design that could slash battery costs and also boost range.

Apple is understood to have previously engaged with Magna International – which contract manufactures vehicles for BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover and Toyota – but at this point, it’s unclear who would build an EV for Apple. If it opts for contract manufacturing, Apple would be looking at shifting high volumes to turn a profit, which would be an uphill task.

It is also possible that Apple could instead share its autonomous driving and battery technology under license with established automakers, instead of going through the effort of making and retailing its own vehicle.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Autonomous Vehicle

Apple is close to a deal with Hyundai to produce its own autonomous vehicles: Report

Feb 05, 2021
Apple is close to a deal with Hyundai to produce its own autonomous vehicles: Report
FIFA Club World Cup: Qatari champions Al Duhail beat Ulsan Hyundai in fifth-place playoff

KickingAround

FIFA Club World Cup: Qatari champions Al Duhail beat Ulsan Hyundai in fifth-place playoff

Feb 07, 2021
Apple hits record revenue of $111.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Apple

Apple hits record revenue of $111.4 billion in Q1 2021, doubles market share in India

Jan 29, 2021
Auto stocks jump up to 10.5 percent on sales growth in January 2021, new voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

Automotive Industry

Auto stocks jump up to 10.5 percent on sales growth in January 2021, new voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

Feb 02, 2021
Apple announces new 'App Tracking Transparency' feature to keep the users informed about data sharing

Apple

Apple announces new 'App Tracking Transparency' feature to keep the users informed about data sharing

Jan 29, 2021
Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report

Apple

Apple’s rumored VR headset to feature 8K displays, could be priced around $3,000: Report

Feb 08, 2021

science

Eating fat-rich foods as a child causes long-lasting changes in gut microbiome: Study

Gut Microbiome

Eating fat-rich foods as a child causes long-lasting changes in gut microbiome: Study

Feb 08, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst: How glaciers can 'burst', send floods of water downstream

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst: How glaciers can 'burst', send floods of water downstream

Feb 08, 2021
Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Black Holes

Pair of distant ‘baby’ black holes appear to be misbehaving – experts are perplexed

Feb 08, 2021
Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021