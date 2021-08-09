tech2 News Staff

Hyundai India has made an announcement that will put a smile on the faces of motoring enthusiasts – the Korean carmaker will introduce its N Line performance-focused sub-brand in India this year. For the uninitiated, N Line is a step up from standard Hyundai models, as it lends a sportier appearance to everyday Hyundai cars, with an enhanced focus on driving dynamics. While Hyundai has refrained from naming the first N Line model that will be launched here, the teasers (and a video) all but confirm it will be the Hyundai i20 N Line that will arrive just in time for the festive season.

It has been caught on test in India in the past, and the teasers hint at the India-spec i20 N Line receiving a few changes over the international model, including a red accent for the lip up front and a more prominent faux diffuser at the back. The teaser also provides a glimpse of the twin-pipe exhaust the i20 N Line will have, which will, along with other additions such as a chequered flag-style grille and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, help distinguish the N Line from the standard i20.

On the inside, the i20 N Line will remain largely unchanged compared to the standard hatchback, but is likely to get new upholstery with contrast red stitching, red accents for elements on the dashboard, a chunkier gear lever, aluminium pedals and N Line-specific motifs and infotainment system customisations.

As for the powertrain, the i20 N Line is likely to get a single engine option – the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that makes 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque. The standard i20 1.0 Turbo gets a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and it remains to be seen if the same options will be offered with the i20 N Line as well, or if Hyundai chooses to delight petrolheads by providing a good ol’ manual gearbox option. Expect tweaks to the chassis and suspension as well, which should make the i20 N Line more fun to drive than the standard car.

Considering its positioning as an aspirational, performance-oriented offering, the Hyundai i20 N Line will most likely be offered in fully-loaded spec only, so expect prices to be in the range of Rs 11-13 lakh (ex-showroom). And this, Hyundai promises, is the first of many N Line models that will be launched in India in the time to come.