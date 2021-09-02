Thursday, September 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India, prices start from Rs 9.84 lakh: Check variants, features

The Hyundai i20 N Line is available with only the 1.0-litre, 120 hp turbo-petrol engine, but packs chassis and suspension tweaks, as well as DCT and iMT options.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2021 16:55:03 IST

The Hyundai i20 N Line – Hyundai’s very first N Line model for India – has been launched today, with prices starting at Rs 9.87 lakh. Bookings for the hotter i20 N Line were opened a few days ago, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. The i20 N Line – offered with a sole turbo-petrol engine option – is available in three trim levels: N6 iMT (Rs 9.84 lakh), N8 iMT (Rs 10.87 lakh) and the range-topping N8 DCT (Rs 11.75 lakh, all prices ex-showroom). Dual-tone paint will be offered for an additional Rs 15,000. The i20 N Line will only be sold via Hyundai’s Signature outlets, which are present in 188 locations across 97 cities.

The i20 N Line will only be sold via Hyundai’s Signature outlets. Image: Hyundai

The i20 N Line will only be sold via Hyundai’s Signature outlets. Image: Hyundai

For the uninitiated, N Line is a step up from standard Hyundai models, as it lends a sportier appearance to everyday Hyundai cars, with an enhanced focus on driving dynamics. The i20 N Line is aimed at driving enthusiasts who’d like to buy something a little more focused, and packs suspension and chassis tweaks that promise to make it a more engaging drive than the standard hatchback.

The India-spec i20 N Line receiving a few changes over the international model, including a red accent for the lip up front and a more prominent faux diffuser at the back. There are twin exhaust tips at the back (with a rortier sound, Hyundai says), which, along with other additions such as a chequered flag-style grille, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and red brake calipers, help distinguish the i20 N Line from the standard i20 on the outside.

The Hyundai i20 N Line promises better driving dynamics than the standard i20. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

The Hyundai i20 N Line promises better driving dynamics than the standard i20. Image: Tech2/Tushar Burman

On the inside, the i20 N Line remains largely unchanged compared to the standard hatchback, but gets faux leather upholstery with contrast red stitching, red accents for elements on the dashboard, a chunkier gear lever, red ambient lighting, metal pedals and N Line-specific motifs. Also new for the i20 N Line are voice commands, which will let owners operate the driver’s side window, sunroof and also carry out more functions. Additionally, it has a seven-speaker Bose sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control and connected car features like seen on the standard i20.

As for the powertrain, the i20 N Line gets a single engine option – the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that makes the same 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque as in the standard i20. Gearbox choices include a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with the latter getting paddle shifters. There are some tweaks to the chassis and suspension as well – Hyundai says the i20 N Line has a heavier steering with better on-centre feel, increased suspension, enhanced front body and pitch control and improved cornering and high-speed stability.

The Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in four single-tone colours (blue, red, grey and white) and two dual-tone options (blue/black and red/black).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 N Line for India revealed ahead of September launch, bookings open

Aug 24, 2021
Hyundai i20 N Line for India revealed ahead of September launch, bookings open

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021