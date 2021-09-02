tech2 News Staff

The Hyundai i20 N Line – Hyundai’s very first N Line model for India – has been launched today, with prices starting at Rs 9.87 lakh. Bookings for the hotter i20 N Line were opened a few days ago, with the booking amount set at Rs 25,000. The i20 N Line – offered with a sole turbo-petrol engine option – is available in three trim levels: N6 iMT (Rs 9.84 lakh), N8 iMT (Rs 10.87 lakh) and the range-topping N8 DCT (Rs 11.75 lakh, all prices ex-showroom). Dual-tone paint will be offered for an additional Rs 15,000. The i20 N Line will only be sold via Hyundai’s Signature outlets, which are present in 188 locations across 97 cities.

For the uninitiated, N Line is a step up from standard Hyundai models, as it lends a sportier appearance to everyday Hyundai cars, with an enhanced focus on driving dynamics. The i20 N Line is aimed at driving enthusiasts who’d like to buy something a little more focused, and packs suspension and chassis tweaks that promise to make it a more engaging drive than the standard hatchback.

The India-spec i20 N Line receiving a few changes over the international model, including a red accent for the lip up front and a more prominent faux diffuser at the back. There are twin exhaust tips at the back (with a rortier sound, Hyundai says), which, along with other additions such as a chequered flag-style grille, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and red brake calipers, help distinguish the i20 N Line from the standard i20 on the outside.

On the inside, the i20 N Line remains largely unchanged compared to the standard hatchback, but gets faux leather upholstery with contrast red stitching, red accents for elements on the dashboard, a chunkier gear lever, red ambient lighting, metal pedals and N Line-specific motifs. Also new for the i20 N Line are voice commands, which will let owners operate the driver’s side window, sunroof and also carry out more functions. Additionally, it has a seven-speaker Bose sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control and connected car features like seen on the standard i20.

As for the powertrain, the i20 N Line gets a single engine option – the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that makes the same 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque as in the standard i20. Gearbox choices include a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with the latter getting paddle shifters. There are some tweaks to the chassis and suspension as well – Hyundai says the i20 N Line has a heavier steering with better on-centre feel, increased suspension, enhanced front body and pitch control and improved cornering and high-speed stability.

The Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in four single-tone colours (blue, red, grey and white) and two dual-tone options (blue/black and red/black).