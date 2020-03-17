Overdrive

After showcasing the 2020 Hyundai Creta at the Delhi Auto Expo in February, Hyundai India launched the updated avatar of its successful SUV in New Delhi today. Introductory prices for the 2020 Hyundai Creta range between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh. The headlines for the new Creta are the updated design, new BSVI engines and a host of new features including the BlueLink connected technologies.

The Creta's new design was previewed by the ix25 showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show last year and is one of the biggest polarising elements on the car. It dons a design language that is inspired by Hyundai's flagship - the Palisade - placing the headlights in the bumper, with a complex daytime running light design that outlines the headlight unit and extends into the bonnet to form a brow. The cascading grille is larger than before to create a more imposing stance. The rear end continues with a similar theme as the front end with a rather unique design for the taillights. Compared to the outgoing Creta, the new one sits on a 20mm longer wheelbase.

It's not only the wheelbase that is similar to its platform sibling, the Kia Seltos, but also the engine options available at launch - a 1.5l petrol, a 1.5l diesel and a 1.4l turbo-petrol with direct injection. The 1.5l engines can be had with a six speed manual or a CVT (1.5 petrol)/torque converter (1.5 diesel) automatic options. The 1.4 turbo-petrol only comes with the option of a seven-speed DCT. The good news is that all automatic variants come with paddle shifters behind the wheel, albeit only in the top-end SX(O) trim. The powertrains are mated to a new electronics suite that brings along driving modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport, and Traction Control derived terrain modes for Snow, Sand and Mud.

The new Creta is equipped with disc brakes on all fours, six airbags, ESP, VSM and the S.O.S feature. The latter is a part of the new Hyundai BlueLink connected tech suite which we first experienced on the Hyundai Venue. The Creta builds further on the extensive list of connected tech features with new remote functions like starting/immobilising the engine, pre-cooling the cabin, using the air-purifier to sanitise the cabin air, controlling the sunroof etc. The voice commands have been equipped to fetch Cricket Scores too, if you wish, and the digital assistant wakes up to a not-so-creative "Hello BlueLink" callsign.

The Creta features an 8-inch touchscreen on the lower trims and a 10.25 inch screen on the top trims. The BlueLink is available only on the larger setup. It is also mated to a Bose audio unit on the top trims, while lower variants get the Arkamys audio that is common to most Hyundai cars. The aforementioned air-purifier is integrated in the front armrest, like in the Seltos, but trumps its sibling with a touch-panel control interface.

The larger wheelbase has liberated more room at the rear. Complementing that further is a two-step recline for the rear seat, a headrest-mounted pillows. The top end trims gets artificial leather upholstery for the seats and the centre console.

As before, there are five variants to choose from with the 2020 Hyundai Creta - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) and their pricing is follows:

Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Petrol MT - Rs 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Creta S 1.5 Petrol MT - Rs 11.72 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Petrol MT - Rs 13.46 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Petrol AT - Rs 14.94 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX(O) 1.5 Petrol AT - Rs 16.15 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX 1.4 Turbo AT - Rs 16.66 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX(O) 1.4 Turbo AT - Rs 17.20 lakh

Hyundai Creta E 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Creta EX 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 11.49 lakh

Hyundai Creta S 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 12.77 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 14.51 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX(O) 1.5 Diesel MT - Rs 15.79 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 Diesel AT - Rs 15.99 lakh

Hyundai Creta SX(O) 1.5 Diesel AT - Rs 17.20 lakh

