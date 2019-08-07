Overdrive

Hyundai has unveiled the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback in India. This is the third-generation of the i10 hatchback and will be sold here alongside the earlier Grand i10. Bookings for the new car have begun today, 7 August, for a sum of Rs 11,000, at all Hyundai dealerships across the country and official digital platforms. The Grand i10 Nios is set to launch on August 20, which is also when we will know what the prices are like.

As for the Nios' design, the front is dominated by a sharper and wider iteration of the Hyundai cascading grille, with the edges housing the boomerang-like DRLs. The projector headlamps are more flowing than earlier, which, alongside the more muscular bonnet and prominent lines along the sides of the car, give it a more aggressive look. The heavy upward sweep to the C-pillar and the widened bumper add to this look.

As far as the interiors are concerned, Hyundai has followed the trend set by its newer cars, with a slightly geometric motif on the inside. The C-shaped door trim and dash inserts reiterate this. No details on features and engine options are available yet but the touchscreen seems like a 7-inch unit, which should come with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other notable features include the semi-digital instrument cluster, the climate control system, and dual airbags.

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged. The 1.2 petrol motor is expected to be BSVI compliant for now, but makes a familiar 83 PS of power and 116 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre U2 diesel should also carry on, in BSVI guise, with its 75 PS and 194 Nm.

The Grand i10 has been a major success for Hyundai ever since its launch. It continues to be a good seller and this new car is expected to improve on its strengths like refinement, space and premium features. The Grand i10's notable competitors are the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, and the Tata Tiago.

