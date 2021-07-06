tech2 News Staff

The Hyundai Elantra N will make its world premiere on 14 July, the Korean carmaker has now confirmed, with a silhouette sketch of the latest model under its performance-oriented N sub-brand. Late last month, the full-fledged Elantra N was made official and previewed in teaser images. Having been caught on test on several occasions, the flagship model of the Elantra family was teased in two pictures that provided a glimpse of what one can expect from the full-blown performance version of the new-gen Elantra.

The car in the teasers sports the signature Hyundai N Performance Blue paint, prominent side sills, large multi-spoke alloys, a black rear spoiler and a new rear bumper with a diffuser and two circular exhaust exits. If you’ve seen the Hyundai Elantra N Line and are a little confused, allow us to fill you in. Think of the N Line as a BMW M Performance model – more aggressive-looking than the standard model and offering better performance, but it’s not a full-fledged performance model like a proper BMW M offering would be. The Elantra N Line has a more subtle body kit, a discreet lip spoiler and a 1.6-litre, 204 hp four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 280 hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It will, like the Elantra N, remain front-wheel-drive only, but is expected to get further chassis tweaks and uprated brakes to handle the boost in power.

It’s also likely to have other N-exclusive goodies such as launch control, switchable traction control and the N Grin control drive modes. On the inside, the Elantra N is likely to have sport seats, suede upholstery, aluminium pedals, an N-themed instruments display and N motifs.

There is no word on when the new-generation Hyundai Elantra will make it to Indian shores. The current model – facelifted in 2019 – isn’t a star performer on the sales charts and is part of a segment that now barely exists, with the Honda Civic discontinued and the 2021 Skoda Octavia moving half a segment up.

However, the new Elantra is likely to be introduced in our market in the time to come, and the Elantra N could prove to be a fitting halo model for the brand. Hyundai is already working on introducing the i20 N Line in India, which would be the first N-flavoured model to be offered here, and could well look at bringing the Elantra N too when the time is right.