The Hyundai Elantra N is official and has been previewed in teaser images ahead of its world premiere, which is likely to take place in July. Having been caught on test on several occasions, the flagship model of the Elantra family has been teased in two pictures that provide a glimpse of what one can expect from the full-blown performance version of the new-gen Elantra. The car in the teasers wears the signature Hyundai N Performance Blue paint, prominent side sills, large multi-spoke alloys, a black rear spoiler and a new rear bumper with a diffuser and two circular exhaust exits.

If you’ve seen the Hyundai Elantra N Line and are a little confused, allow us to fill you in. Think of the N Line as a BMW M Performance model – more aggressive-looking than the standard model and offering better performance, but it’s not a full-fledged performance model like a proper BMW M offering would be. The Elantra N Line has a more subtle body kit, a discreet lip spoiler and a 1.6-litre, 204 hp four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 275 hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It will, like the Elantra N, remain front-wheel-drive only, but is expected to get further chassis tweaks and uprated brakes to handle the boost in power.

It’s also likely to have other N-exclusive goodies such as launch control, switchable traction control and the N Grin control drive modes. On the inside, the Elantra N is likely to have sport seats, suede upholstery, aluminium pedals, an N-themed instruments display and N motifs.

There is no word on when the new-generation Hyundai Elantra will make it to Indian shores. The current model – facelifted in 2019 – isn’t a star performer on the sales charts and is part of a segment that now barely exists, with the Honda Civic discontinued and the 2021 Skoda Octavia moving half a segment up.

However, the new Elantra is likely to be introduced in our market in the time to come, and the Elantra N could prove to be a fitting halo model for the brand. Hyundai is already working on introducing the i20 N Line in India, which would be the first N-flavoured model to be offered here, and could well look at bringing the Elantra N too when the time is right. It would also be a fierce rival to the new Skoda Octavia RS, which is also expected to be introduced in limited numbers sometime in 2022.