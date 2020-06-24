Overdrive

Hyundai has launched the Hyundai Elantra sedan in India with a BSVI diesel engine. Hyundai had initially equipped the facelifted Elantra with only a petrol motor but has now expanded the line-up again. The 2020 Elantra diesel comes in two variants, which prices starting at Rs 18.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

With this update, the Elantra now gets the same 1.5-litre BSVI diesel engine available on the Venue, Verna and Creta. Like in those cars, it makes 115PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm between 1,500-2,750 rpm. There are two variants on offer with the diesel engine. The lower SX can only be had with a six-speed manual, while the higher SX(O) only gets the six-speed torque-converter.

The Elantra's extensive features list continues in this version. You get a sunroof, 10-way adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone air conditioning, cruise control, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, hands-free tailgate operation and Blue Link connected car features. Safety features amount to six airbags, TPMS and ISOFIX mounts.

While the SX manual comes in at Rs 18.70 lakh, the SX(O) automatic costs Rs 20.65 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. The 2020 Hyundai Elantra BSVI diesel will go up against the recently launched Honda Civic BSVI diesel