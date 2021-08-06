tech2 News Staff

Ahead of its world premiere towards the end of August, first pictures of the Hyundai Custo MPV have been revealed, giving the world a glimpse at Hyundai’s newest MPV for Asian markets. Set to be introduced in China first, the Hyundai Custo is a large MPV with design and styling cues clearly derived from Hyundai’s current SUV line-up. At launch in China, the Custo will be a petrol-only offering, available with a choice of two engines and two automatic transmissions.

In terms of size, the Hyundai Custo measures in at 4.95 metres in length, 1.85 metres wide and 1.73 metres tall, with a wheelbase measuring 3,006 mm in length. While it is a substantial MPV, the Custo isn’t quite as big as the new-generation Kia Carnival or the Hyundai Staria, which is positioned as more of a luxury people-carrier.

Design-wise, the Hyundai Custo will certainly attract attention. Its face features the same wing-like layout as seen on the Tucson, with similar headlights and the ‘parametric jewel’ grille design, which includes LED daytime running lights disguised to look like they’re chrome embellishments for the large grille. The sides feature sharp lines and a textured finish for the lower half of the doors, and at the back, there are slim LED tail-lights linked by an LED light bar. Both bumpers feature a faux skid plate, and the rear doors are the sliding-type.

Inside, the Hyundai Custo follows a rather minimalistic theme, with a simple dashboard layout spruced up with the addition of a slim digital instruments display and a portrait-oriented, 10.4-inch touchscreen. The keen-eyed will also notice the steering wheel is the same as on the Hyundai Creta, and the MPV also gets a twin-sunroof layout. In China, it will be offered in seven- and eight-seat forms, and there will also be a six-seat version available, which swaps the second-row bench out for a pair of captain chairs.

In terms of equipment, the Hyundai Custo is expected to come with ambient lighting, leather upholstery, seats with ventilation and massage functions, entertainment screens for second-row passengers, multi-zone climate control, powered sliding rear doors, 360-degree cameras, keyless access and start and even some advanced driver assistance systems.

On the powertrain front, the Hyundai Custo will come with a 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine putting out 170 hp (mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic) and a larger, 2.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol putting out 236 hp (mated to an eight-speed automatic). The Hyundai Custo will be front-wheel-drive only.

There is no word on which other Asian markets the Hyundai Custo will be sold in at this time, but it is quite likely to head to countries where the MPV body style continues to be popular, such as Indonesia.