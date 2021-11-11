Thursday, November 11, 2021Back to
Hyundai Creta facelift makes global debut at GIIAS 2021, gets mirror-finish LED DRLs and ADAS

The most significant changes made to the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift are at the front, with the clever LED daytime running lights incorporated into the grille.


tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2021 12:15:18 IST

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift has made its world premiere at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2021 (GIIAS 2021), finally revealing in full the changes made to Hyundai’s popular midsize SUV. The teasers had left little to the imagination, and official pictures of the Creta facelift does look a lot like the new-generation Hyundai Tucson SUV that debuted last year.

The Hyundai Creta facelift derives design inspiration from the new-generation Tucson. Image: Hyundai

The second-gen Creta’s design has surely opinion, and to address that, Hyundai has made comprehensive changes to the front end of the 2022 Creta. Gone is the prominent snout and split headlight cluster, replaced by a new grille which incorporates LED daytime running lights, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Jewel’ design philosophy.

These cleverly disguised DRLs will feature a mirror-type finish, which make them look like they’re part of the grille when unlit. Also included are new, larger LED projector headlight clusters, a new front bumper and a brushed silver finish to accentuate the new grille.

Small changes have been made to the Creta facelift's tailgate, tail-light layout and rear bumper. Image: Hyundai

While it is largely unchanged at the back in terms of design, the 2022 Creta sports a mildly altered tail-light layout and a redesigned rear bumper. Overall length has increased by 15 mm with the facelift, but in all other dimensions, the 2022 Creta remains the same as the pre-facelift model.

The interiors of the facelifted 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift don’t see any major changes, but it is equipped with the 10.25-inch full-digital instrument display, something that isn’t available on the Creta in India at present, but is available with the three-row Hyundai Alcazar.

The Hyundai Creta facelift packs advanced driver assistance systems, including forward collision avoidance assist. Image: Hyundai

More interestingly, the 2022 Hyundai Creta packs Hyundai’s ‘SmartSense’ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including forward collision avoidance assist (FCA), lane keep assist (LKA), lane following assist (LFA), blind spot collision avoidance assist (BCA) and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist (RCCA). ADAS is currently not offered on any Hyundai models in India, but with the MG Astor marking the entry of these features into the segment, it’s quite likely Hyundai will bring these to the India-spec Creta facelift, too.

When it comes to India, the Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to continue with the current set of engines: the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol making 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with 140 hp and 242 Nm of torque. Aside from a six-speed manual, the engines will continue to be available with a CVT automatic (1.5 petrol), six-speed torque converter automatic (1.5 diesel) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (1.4 turbo-petrol).

The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2022, owing to the delays caused by the global semiconductor shortage, and the fact that the current model continues to dominate sales charts. It will rival its cousin, the Kia Seltos, and will also face renewed competition from the feature-heavy MG Astor. Expect 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift prices to be about Rs 30,000 – 50,000 higher than the current Creta’s, which presently range from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

