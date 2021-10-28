tech2 News Staff

The second-gen Hyundai Creta is still relatively new in the Indian market, but having made its global debut in 2019, is set for an extensive mid-cycle update, and the facelifted midsize SUV will soon make its world premiere in Indonesia. Ahead of the unveil, Hyundai Indonesia has released shadowy teasers of the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift, which give us our clearest look yet at the face of the refreshed midsize SUV king.

There’s no missing the fact that the second-gen Creta’s design has polarised opinion, and to address that, Hyundai has made a comprehensive change to the front end of the 2022 Creta. Gone is the prominent snout and split headlight cluster, replaced by a new grille which incorporates LED daytime running lights, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Jewel’ design philosophy. These DRLs will feature a mirror-type finish, which will make them look like they’re part of the grille when unlit; something we've seen before on the new-generation Hyundai Tucson introduced abroad. The vertically-stacked headlight clusters themselves are integrated into the front bumper.

This change itself will lend a fresh appearance to the Creta, which appears to be largely unchanged at the back in terms of design.

The interiors of the facelifted 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift won’t see any major changes, but Hyundai Indonesia has confirmed it will come with the 10.25-inch digital instrument display, something that isn’t available on the Creta in India at present, but is available with the three-row Hyundai Alcazar. Also expected to make it to the features list are 360-degree cameras and a head-up display.

When it comes to India, the Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to continue with the current set of engines: the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol making 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel engine making 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with 140 hp and 242 Nm of torque. Aside from a six-speed manual, the engines will continue to be available with a CVT automatic (1.5 petrol), six-speed torque converter automatic (1.5 diesel) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (1.4 turbo-petrol).

The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2022, owing to the delays caused by the global semiconductor shortage, and the fact that the current model continues to dominate sales charts. It will rival its cousin, the Kia Seltos, and will also face renewed competition from the feature-heavy MG Astor. Expect 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift prices to be about Rs 30,000 – 50,000 higher than the current Creta’s, which presently range from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom).