Overdrive

Hyundai, the country's largest car exporter, has unveiled the name of its all-new sedan — Aura. While there are no details of the sedan except for its name, Hyundai describes it as a blend of modernism with comfort, safety, style and technology with convenience and portrays a confident, stylish, yet caring and protective individual's personality.

Further, Hyundai mentions that the name is inspired by the vibrance of positivity and Spirit to go the distance of the young passionate achievers. Acknowledging their life-force zeal to go beyond limits, Hyundai Aura is cautiously crafted to deliver superior than the most to the aspirational Indian customers.

Hyundai currently has 12 car models, Santro, Grand i10 NIOS, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Verna, Creta, Tucson and the all-electric Kona, all of which are produced at the fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities. HMIL currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific.

To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 502 dealers and more than 1,324 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a centre of excellence in automobile engineering.