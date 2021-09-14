Tuesday, September 14, 2021Back to
Hyundai Casper interior revealed: Mini-SUV packs seven airbags, 8.0-inch touchscreen and ADAS

The Hyundai Casper mini-SUV is billed the first production vehicle to have a flat-folding driver’s seat; also gets a 4.2-inch LCD for the instrument cluster.


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2021 13:52:47 IST

The Hyundai Casper mini-SUV’s interior and features list has been revealed a few days after first pictures revealed the exterior design of what is one of the smallest passenger vehicles in Hyundai’s global portfolio. With order books for the Casper opening in its home market of South Korea, Hyundai has shared pictures of the mini-SUV’s interior, along with details of its variant line-up as well as the features each trim level will get, which are impressive for a vehicle of this size.

Hyundai Casper interior and features revealed

At first glance, the Hyundai Casper is rather simple on the inside; some may even consider the Casper’s dashboard to be somewhat retro. The design of the interior and dashboard is straightforward, with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system taking centre stage. There’s a 4.2-inch LCD for the instruments display, and the gear lever itself is integrated into the centre console, freeing up space up front for odds and ends. A total of three interior colour themes will be on offer.

An eight-inch touchscreen takes centre stage on the Casper's rather plain-looking dashboard. Image: Hyundai

The Casper also has what Hyundai says is a world-first for a production vehicle – a flat-folding driver’s seat. The ostensible reason for this feature is the ability for owners to be able to fold all seats flat, with the space liberated coming in handy on picnics.

The Casper’s infotainment system is rather well-equipped – it packs Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car technology, Apple CarPlay and smartphone mirroring. The infotainment screen also doubles up as the display for the reverse camera, on the top-spec variant.

Hyundai says the Casper is the first production vehicle to feature a flat-folding first row of seats. Image: Hyundai

In terms of other features, the Casper gets seven airbags (including a centre side airbag to prevent clashing of heads in the front row in case of a side-on accident), heating and ventilation for the driver’s seat, a six-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a standard-size sunroof, an air purifier, all-LED lighting, faux leather upholstery, heated and powered wing mirrors, push-button start and mood lighting.

The rear seats in the Casper slide fore and aft, to free up passenger or cargo space, depending on the owner's requirements. Image: Hyundai

Also present inside the Casper is a dial to choose between three ‘rough road’ drive modes – snow, sand and mud. Hyundai has also equipped the Casper with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with the top-spec model featuring automatic cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic collision prevention assist, lane departure prevention assist, lane keep assist, high beam assist and driver attention warning, to name a few.

Heavily flared wheel arches and different-sized window housings add character to the Casper. Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Casper design and dimensions

At 3,595 mm in length, 1,595 mm in width and 1,575 mm in height, the Hyundai Casper – based on the K1 compact car platform that also underpins the Hyundai Santro and Grand i10 Nios – is shorter and narrower than the aforementioned hatchbacks, but is taller, with a 2,400 mm wheelbase.

Hyundai Casper engine and gearbox options

In its home market, the Hyundai Casper will be offered with two engine options – a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated MPI unit making 76 hp, and a 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol unit (the same as in the Hyundai Venue) producing 100 hp. Both engines will be available with a four-speed automatic transmission in South Korea. An all-electric version of the Casper is said to be in the works, too.

The Hyundai Casper will primarily rival the Tata Punch in India. Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Casper: Will it come to India?

The Hyundai Casper will go on sale in South Korea at the end of September. While it is unlikely to make it to India in its fully-loaded South Korea specification, it is expected that Hyundai will indeed launch a mini-SUV in our market in the time to come. Hyundai has previously said it will launch an SUV smaller than the Venue in India, and it is likely to be based on the Casper. When it is launched, expect Hyundai’s smallest SUV to go up against the upcoming Tata Punch.

