Overdrive

Hyundai India has finally launched the Alcazar in the Indian market and prices start from Rs 16.30 lakh and top out at 19.99 lakh. The Alcazar is offered in Prestige, Platinum and Signature trims with both petrol and diesel engine options. It shares its underpinnings with the Creta but is larger, with a segment-best wheelbase of 2,760 mm. Available with the Hyundai Alcazar are 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options paired with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options. The Alcazar diesel boasts segment-best fuel efficiency figures with the 1.5-litre diesel manual claiming over 20.4 kpl. All prices mentioned below are introductory, ex-showroom, India.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige (Rs 16.30 - 18.01 lakh)

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige is offered in six-seater petrol MT and AT, seven-seater petrol MT, seven-seater diesel MT and AT and six-seater diesel MT forms. Despite being the base variant of the Alcazar, the Prestige trim packs in a lot of features including a panoramic sunroof, automatic LED headlights, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAV, TPMS, ECM, rear camera and sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, dual airbags, etc are offered. Additionally, it comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, electric boot release, electronic parking brake and drive/traction modes (only on the AT version), cruise control, wireless phone charging for first- and second-row passengers, etc.

Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (Rs 18.22 - 19.79 lakh)

The Hyundai Alcazar Platinum is offered in seven-seater petrol MT, six-seater petrol AT, seven-seater diesel MT and six-seater diesel AT forms. Talking about the features, the Platinum trim offers side and curtain airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, height-adjustable front seatbelts, puddle lamps, a 10.25-inch full digital instruments display, cognac brown leather upholstery, eight-way powered driver's seat, Bose sound system and 18-inch alloy wheels; these are all in addition to the equipment offered on the Prestige trim.

Hyundai Alcazar Signature (Rs 18.70 - 19.99 lakh)

The Hyundai Alcazar Signature is offered in six-seater petrol MT and AT and six-seater diesel MT and AT. The Signature trim doesn't offer much over the Platinum trim, and only has a few extra goodies including front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, blacked-out ORVMs (DT only), blacked-out shark-fin antenna and roof rails. The Signature variant will only be sold via Hyundai's signature dealerships with dedicated sales staff for the Alcazar.

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar fuel efficiency figures revealed