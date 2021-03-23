Tuesday, March 23, 2021Back to
Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV previewed in design sketches, unveil in April

The Hyundai Alcazar will be longer than the five-seat Creta but is expected to share its powertrains.


tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2021 12:16:09 IST

That Hyundai has been developing a new, three-row SUV based on the second-gen Hyundai Creta has been a bit of an open secret. A few weeks ago, the company confirmed it will be named the Hyundai Alcazar, and now, has released the first design sketches to give us a peek at its newest model for India ahead of its world premiere in April. The sketches provide a glimpse at how the Hyundai Alcazar will differentiate itself from the five-seat Hyundai Creta on the outside as well as inside.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar design to slightly differ from the Creta’s

Spy shots have previously confirmed that while the Hyundai Alcazar will be based on the Creta, it will have a number of new styling elements on the outside, and the design sketches confirm the same. Up front, the Alcazar will sport a different grille – designed to make it look more like Hyundai’s flagship SUV globally, the Hyundai Palisade – and will also get a new design for the alloy wheels.

Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV previewed in design sketches, unveil in April

Based on the Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar features a completely new tail section. Image: Hyundai

The rear section will be all-new, as the Alcazar will be longer than the Creta, and the big changes will be aft of the C-pillar. The Alcazar gets a full-size rear quarter glass with a pinched effect, a new tailgate with wraparound LED tail-lights as well as a new bumper with integrated twin exhaust finishers and a faux skid plate.

The Hyundai Alcazar's pillars have been blacked out to provide a 'floating roof' effect. Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Alcazar's pillars have been blacked out to provide a 'floating roof' effect. Image: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Alcazar interior design to mirror the Creta’s

On the inside, the Hyundai Alcazar will once again borrow heavily from the 5-seat Creta. The interior design of the Alcazar in the sketch appears to be largely the same, but it will feature a black-and-brown colour scheme. The big difference, of course, is the addition of a third row of seats, and the sketch confirms Hyundai will also offer a six-seat version of the Alcazar with captain seats for the second row passengers.

The Hyundai Alcazar's interior sketch confirms there will also be a six-seat variant. Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Alcazar's interior sketch confirms there will also be a six-seat variant. Image: Hyundai

In terms of features, the Hyundai Alcazar will build on the Creta’s equipment list, so you can expect to see some more goodies on top of what the Creta already packs.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar engine and gearbox options

Under the skin, the Hyundai Alcazar will be mostly identical to the Creta, and will borrow its engine and gearbox options, too. So, the Alcazar will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, as well as the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes for each engine. Like the Creta, the Alcazar, too, will remain a two-wheel-drive SUV.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar price expectation and rivals

Considering the premium positioning of the Hyundai Alcazar, it’s fair to say it will be priced notably higher than the Creta it is based on. The Creta range currently starts at Rs 10 lakh for the base petrol model, and goes all the way up to Rs 17.49 lakh for the top-spec diesel-automatic version.

You can expect the Hyundai Alcazar’s prices to range from Rs 12 – 19 lakh, and while that will be a significant jump over the Creta, do remember the Alcazar will rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming XUV500, all of which have a much higher starting price, with the top-spec diesel-automatic Safari even exceeding the Rs 21 lakh mark (all prices, ex-showroom).

