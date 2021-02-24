Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
Hyundai Alcazar name confirmed for Creta-based seven-seat SUV, global debut soon

The Hyundai Alcazar will be longer than the five-seat Creta but is expected to borrow its powertrains.


tech2 News StaffFeb 24, 2021 11:26:51 IST

That Hyundai has been developing a new, three-row SUV based on the second-gen Hyundai Creta has been a bit of an open secret. Now, the company has confirmed this new SUV will be named the Hyundai Alcazar, and that it will make its global debut in the coming weeks. The Hyundai Creta has been India’s highest-selling SUV for months on end, now, and Hyundai India doesn’t want to be left behind in a segment that’s witnessing a surge in three-row models.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar design to slightly differ from the Creta’s

Spy shots have previously confirmed that while the Hyundai Alcazar will be based on the Creta, it will have a number of new styling elements on the outside. Up front, the Alcazar will sport a different grille – designed to make it look more like Hyundai’s flagship SUV globally, the Hyundai Palisade – and will also get a new design for the alloy wheels.

The rear section will be all-new, as the Alcazar will be longer than the Creta, and the big changes will be aft of the C-pillar. The Alcazar will get a larger rear quarter glass, a new tailgate as well as a new bumper with integrated twin exhaust finishers and wraparound LED tail-lights.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar interior likely to mirror the Creta’s

On the inside, the Hyundai Alcazar will once again borrow heavily from the 5-seat Creta. The interior design is expected to be largely the same, but Hyundai is set to give the Alcazar’s interior a new colour scheme and different upholstery. The big difference, of course, will be the addition of a third row of seats, but it will be interesting to see if Hyundai also offers a six-seat version of the Alcazar with captain seats for the second row passengers; something its rivals in the segment do offer.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Alcazar will build on the Creta’s equipment list, so you can expect to see some more goodies on top of what the Creta already packs.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar engine and gearbox options

Under the skin, the Hyundai Alcazar will be mostly identical to the Creta, and will borrow its engine and gearbox options, too. So, the Alcazar will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, as well as the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes for each engine. Like the Creta, the Alcazar, too, will remain a two-wheel-drive SUV.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar price expectation and rivals

Considering the premium positioning of the Hyundai Alcazar, it’s fair to say it will be priced notably higher than the Creta it is based on. The Creta range currently starts at Rs 10 lakh for the base petrol model, and goes all the way up to Rs 17.49 lakh for the top-spec diesel-automatic version.

You can expect the Hyundai Alcazar’s prices to range from Rs 12 – 19 lakh, and while that will be a significant jump over the Creta, do remember the Alcazar will rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming XUV500, all of which have a much higher starting price, with the top-spec diesel-automatic Safari even exceeding the Rs 21 lakh mark (all prices, ex-showroom).

