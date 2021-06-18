Friday, June 18, 2021Back to
Hyundai Alcazar launched in India, introductory prices for three-row SUV range start at Rs 16.30 lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar diesel is priced at a nominal premium over the equivalent petrol variants.


tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2021 12:27:28 IST

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV has finally been launched in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh. The Alcazar – which is a three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta – will be available in six- and seven-seat variants, with a total of three main trim levels to choose from – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The Hyundai Alcazar diesel range starts at Rs 16.53 lakh, which is a premium of a mere Rs 23,000 over the equivalent petrol version of the SUV. Here’s a quick look at its variant-wise prices (introductory, ex-showroom, India).

Hyundai Alcazar prices at launch (introductory, ex-showroom, India). Image: Hyundai

Hyundai Alcazar prices at launch (introductory, ex-showroom, India). Image: Hyundai

Manual and automatic transmission options will be offered with all trims, but seven-seat layouts will only be available with the Prestige and Platinum trims; the top-spec Signature variant can only be had a six-seater.

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the second-generation Hyundai Creta, but while it borrows its 1.5-litre diesel engine as is, the three-row SUV ditches the Creta’s petrol options for a larger, 2.0-litre petrol. The Hyundai Alcazar petrol’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 14.5 kpl for the manual gearbox version, and a marginally lower 14.2 kpl for the automatic gearbox version.

The Hyundai Alcazar's wheelbase is 150 mm longer than that of the Hyundai Creta. Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Alcazar's wheelbase is 150 mm longer than that of the Hyundai Creta. Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Alcazar diesel’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 20.4 kpl for the manual version and 18.1 kpl for the automatic gearbox version. Do remember that the Hyundai Alcazar diesel is significantly less powerful than its rivals – its 1.5-litre diesel only puts out 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque, while the XUV500’s 2.2-litre unit makes 155 hp and 360 Nm, and the Safari and Hector’s 2.0-litre, Fiat-sourced diesel engines produce an identical 170 hp and 350 Nm.

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.)

