tech2 News Staff

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV has finally been launched in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh. The Alcazar – which is a three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta – will be available in six- and seven-seat variants, with a total of three main trim levels to choose from – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The Hyundai Alcazar diesel range starts at Rs 16.53 lakh, which is a premium of a mere Rs 23,000 over the equivalent petrol version of the SUV. Here’s a quick look at its variant-wise prices (introductory, ex-showroom, India).

Manual and automatic transmission options will be offered with all trims, but seven-seat layouts will only be available with the Prestige and Platinum trims; the top-spec Signature variant can only be had a six-seater.

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the second-generation Hyundai Creta, but while it borrows its 1.5-litre diesel engine as is, the three-row SUV ditches the Creta’s petrol options for a larger, 2.0-litre petrol. The Hyundai Alcazar petrol’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 14.5 kpl for the manual gearbox version, and a marginally lower 14.2 kpl for the automatic gearbox version.

The Hyundai Alcazar diesel’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 20.4 kpl for the manual version and 18.1 kpl for the automatic gearbox version. Do remember that the Hyundai Alcazar diesel is significantly less powerful than its rivals – its 1.5-litre diesel only puts out 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque, while the XUV500’s 2.2-litre unit makes 155 hp and 360 Nm, and the Safari and Hector’s 2.0-litre, Fiat-sourced diesel engines produce an identical 170 hp and 350 Nm.

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.)