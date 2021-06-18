Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

It’s happening, folks – the three-row Hyundai Alcazar SUV is being launched today! Unveiled earlier this year, the Alcazar was originally set to be introduced in April, but the launch was pushed back because of the second COVID-19 wave that gripped the country. The Alcazar will be available in six- and seven-seat variants, with a total of three main trim levels to choose from – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Manual and automatic transmission options will be offered with all trims, but seven-seat layouts will only be available with the Prestige and Platinum trims; the top-spec Signature variant can only be had a six-seater.

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the second-generation Hyundai Creta, but while it borrows its 1.5-litre diesel engine as is, the three-row SUV ditches the Creta’s petrol options for a larger, 2.0-litre petrol. The Hyundai Alcazar petrol’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 14.5 kpl for the manual gearbox version, and a marginally lower 14.2 kpl for the automatic gearbox version. The Hyundai Alcazar diesel’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 20.4 kpl for the manual version and 18.1 kpl for the automatic gearbox version. Do remember that the Hyundai Alcazar diesel is significantly less powerful than its rivals – its 1.5-litre diesel only puts out 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque, while the XUV500’s 2.2-litre unit makes 155 hp and 360 Nm, and the Safari and Hector’s 2.0-litre, Fiat-sourced diesel engines produce an identical 170 hp and 350 Nm.

Expect Hyundai Alcazar prices to be at a premium of nearly Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent Creta variant.