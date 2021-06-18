Friday, June 18, 2021Back to
Hyundai Alcazar India launch highlights: Prices for three-row Creta derivative start at Rs 16.30 lakh

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2021 12:21:04 IST

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the second-gen Creta and will get a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Hyundai Alcazar prices announced

    And here they are! The Hyundai Alcazar's introductory starting price is Rs 16.30 lakh for the petrol version, and Rs 16.53 lakh for the diesel version. Here's a look at the detailed variant-wise prices.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Hyundai Alcazar engine and gearbox options

    While the Alcazar borrows its 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Creta as is, the three-row SUV ditches the Creta’s petrol options for a larger, 2.0-litre petrol.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Hyundai Alcazar interior

    While the design and layout of the Hyundai Alcazar's dashboard is quite similar to that of the Creta, it has a cognac brown-and-black colour scheme, and also gets more features. 

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Alcazar to strengthen Hyundai's grip on SUV segment

    Tarun Garg, Director - Sales and Marketing at Hyundai India, says the company accounted for 26 percent of all SUVs sold in India, with a majority of those being the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue. The Alcazar - deriving its name from Spanish palaces and castles - is aimed to consolidate Hyundai's hold over the SUV segment in the country.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Hyundai Alcazar launch begins

    SS Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai India, begins the Alcazar launch by mentioning the company has completed 25 years in the country, and is launching its first all-new product in 2021 with the Alcazar.

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Hyundai Alcazar features: A quick look

    Check out some of the features the Hyundai Alcazar gets, including first-in-segment goodies such as an air purifier, a Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch all-digital instruments display and a blind spot monitor. Also note the 2,760 mm wheelbase, which is a full 150 mm longer than that of the Creta.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Watch the Hyundai Alcazar launch LIVE

    You can follow the live stream of the Hyundai Alcazar's launch right here. 

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Third row the ace up Alcazar's sleeve

    The main calling card of the Hyundai Alcazar, of course, is its third row of seats. The Creta is a strict five-seater, but the Alcazar will be available in six- and seven-seat forms, with the former packing captain chairs for second-row passengers. 

  • 11:29 (IST)

    A Creta XL with a different name

    If you think the Hyundai Alcazar looks familiar, that's for a reason. The Alcazar is based on the second-gen Hyundai Creta, and is essentially a lengthened version of the popular midsize SUV that accomodates a third row of seats.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    It's time for the Hyundai Alcazar's launch

    Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Tech2's LIVE coverage from the launch of the eagerly-awaited Hyundai Alcazar SUV. We'll bring you updates straight from the launch event, so sit back and get ready to welcome the newest three-row SUV on the block.

It’s happening, folks – the three-row Hyundai Alcazar SUV is being launched today! Unveiled earlier this year, the Alcazar was originally set to be introduced in April, but the launch was pushed back because of the second COVID-19 wave that gripped the country. The Alcazar will be available in six- and seven-seat variants, with a total of three main trim levels to choose from – Prestige, Platinum and Signature. Manual and automatic transmission options will be offered with all trims, but seven-seat layouts will only be available with the Prestige and Platinum trims; the top-spec Signature variant can only be had a six-seater.

The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the second-generation Hyundai Creta, but while it borrows its 1.5-litre diesel engine as is, the three-row SUV ditches the Creta’s petrol options for a larger, 2.0-litre petrol. The Hyundai Alcazar petrol’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 14.5 kpl for the manual gearbox version, and a marginally lower 14.2 kpl for the automatic gearbox version. The Hyundai Alcazar diesel’s ARAI-certified fuel economy figure is 20.4 kpl for the manual version and 18.1 kpl for the automatic gearbox version. Do remember that the Hyundai Alcazar diesel is significantly less powerful than its rivals – its 1.5-litre diesel only puts out 115 hp and 250 Nm of torque, while the XUV500’s 2.2-litre unit makes 155 hp and 360 Nm, and the Safari and Hector’s 2.0-litre, Fiat-sourced diesel engines produce an identical 170 hp and 350 Nm.

Expect Hyundai Alcazar prices to be at a premium of nearly Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent Creta variant.



Hyundai Alcazar mileage figures leaked, India launch of three-row SUV on 18 June

Hyundai Alcazar interior and features revealed, bookings open ahead of late June launch

Hyundai Alcazar interior and features revealed, bookings open ahead of late June launch

Realme launches Realme Robot Vacuum, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2

Realme launches Realme Robot Vacuum, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch highlights: OnePlus Nord CE launched in India starting Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1S price starts at Rs 39,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch highlights: OnePlus Nord CE launched in India starting Rs 22,999, OnePlus TV U1S price starts at Rs 39,999

Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch globally today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch globally today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

