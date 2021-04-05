Monday, April 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hyundai Alcazar 7 seater SUV showcased in new promo video: Key exterior details revealed

A new promo confirms the Hyundai Alcazar is much longer than the five-seat Creta.


tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2021 09:42:25 IST

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV has been showcased in camouflaged test mule form ahead of its unveil later this week. A few weeks ago, the company confirmed its upcoming SUV will be named the Hyundai Alcazar, and followed that up with design sketches, giving us a peek at its newest model for India ahead of its world premiere in the coming days. Now, a new promo video shows us what the Alcazar looks like in the flesh, and provides a glimpse of some of its exterior details.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar design to slightly differ from the Creta’s

Spy shots have previously confirmed that while the Hyundai Alcazar will be based on the Creta (and will retain its split headlight setup), it will have a number of new styling elements on the outside, and the promo video confirms the same. Up front, the Alcazar will sport a different grille – designed to make it look more like Hyundai’s flagship SUV globally, the Hyundai Palisade – and will also get a new design for the diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Hyundai Alcazar 7 seater SUV showcased in new promo video: Key exterior details revealed

The Hyundai Alcazar will be notably longer and taller than the Hyundai Creta. Image: Hyundai

The Alcazar is notably longer and taller than the Creta, and the big changes will be aft of the C-pillar. The Alcazar gets a full-size rear quarter glass with a pinched effect, a new tailgate with wraparound LED tail-lights as well as a new bumper with integrated twin exhaust finishers and a faux skid plate. The pillars are all black, to lend a ‘floating roof’ effect to the Alcazar.

The increase in length with the Hyundai Alcazar necessitated by the addition of a third row of seats. Image: Hyundai

Increase in length with the Hyundai Alcazar necessitated by the addition of a third row of seats. Image: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Alcazar interior likely to mirror the Creta’s

On the inside, the Hyundai Alcazar will once again borrow heavily from the 5-seat Creta. The interior design of the Alcazar in the sketch appears to be largely the same, but it will feature a black-and-brown colour scheme. The big difference, of course, is the addition of a third row of seats, and the sketch confirms Hyundai will also offer a six-seat version of the Alcazar with captain seats for the second row passengers.

The Hyundai Alcazar's interior sketch confirms there will also be a six-seat variant. Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Alcazar's interior sketch confirms there will also be a six-seat variant. Image: Hyundai

In terms of features, the Hyundai Alcazar will build on the Creta’s equipment list, so you can expect to see some more goodies on top of what the Creta already packs.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar engine and gearbox options

Under the skin, the Hyundai Alcazar will be mostly identical to the Creta, and will borrow its engine and gearbox options, too. So, the Alcazar will be available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, as well as the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes for each engine. Like the Creta, the Alcazar, too, will remain a two-wheel-drive SUV.

The Hyundai Alcazar's rear section will be completely different from the Creta's. Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Alcazar's rear section will be completely different from the Creta's. Image: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Alcazar price expectation and rivals

Considering the premium positioning of the Hyundai Alcazar, it’s fair to say it will be priced notably higher than the Creta it is based on. The Creta range currently starts at Rs 10 lakh for the base petrol model, and goes all the way up to Rs 17.49 lakh for the top-spec diesel-automatic version.

You can expect Hyundai Alcazar prices to range from Rs 12-19 lakh, and while that will be a significant jump over the Creta, do remember the Alcazar will rival the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500, all of which have a much higher starting price, with the top-spec diesel-automatic Safari exceeding the Rs 21 lakh mark (all prices, ex-showroom).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV previewed in design sketches, unveil in April

Mar 23, 2021
Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV previewed in design sketches, unveil in April

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021