Wednesday, November 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Hybrid vehicles are not as eco-friendly as claimed, warn environmentalists as HEV sales rise in Europe

Greenpeace and the pressure group Transport & Environment believe that hybrids are slowing down the transition to battery electric vehicles.


Agence France-PresseNov 03, 2021 19:21:04 IST

Hybrid cars are increasingly popular in the European Union as eco-conscious drivers turn away from their more polluting petrol and diesel counterparts, but environmentalists warn they're not as green as they seem. Sales of the cars, which use both a conventional combustion engine and a small electric motor, allowing owners to drive a few kilometres without emitting CO2, could soon overtake those of petrol vehicles in the EU.

In the third quarter of this year, 20.7 percent of cars sold in the bloc were new hybrid versions whose batteries are recharged by collecting wasted energy from elsewhere, like braking, and 9.1 percent were plug-in hybrids that can be charged from an electric outlet.

Close to 40 percent were petrol-powered, 17.6 percent diesel and just 9.8 percent were fully electric.

Cheaper than fully electric cars, they also provide some reassurance for those worried about their battery running out of power at a time when charging stations are still not widespread.

Auto giants such as Toyota, Stellantis, Renault and Hyundai-Kia are banking on hybrids, not least because they allow them to comply with EU norms on CO2 emissions at a lesser cost than fully electric cars.

'Barely cleaner'

But are they truly less polluting, or more of a transition solution as the world edges towards ditching petrol and diesel altogether?

Greenpeace and the pressure group Transport & Environment believe that hybrids actually slow down this transition.

Hybrids pair a conventional internal combustion engine with an electric motor and a battery; plug-in hybrids have a limited pure-electric range. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Hybrids pair a conventional internal combustion engine with an electric motor and a battery; plug-in hybrids have a limited pure-electric range. Image: Mercedes-Benz

They want to accelerate the shift to fully electric and to other forms of transport, pointing out that hybrids aren't that green.

"Conventional 'full' hybrids in particular, which run for the majority of the time on fossil fuel energy, are barely any cleaner than traditional petrol and diesel engines," Greenpeace said last year.

Marie Cheron of France's Nicolas Hulot Foundation, an environmental group, concurred.

"For example, some hybrids have been bought for fleets (of cars), they do not have a system that allows them to recharge, people don't charge them, and so they don't drive electric."

But Philippe Degeilh, an engineer at IFP Energies Nouvelles (Ifpen), an energy, transport and environment research group, said people just need to be educated in how to use hybrids correctly.

According to an Ifpen study published at the end of 2020, hybrids emit an average of 12 percent less CO2 than a similar petrol-powered car.

That rises to 33 percent in town, while it drops to almost zero on highways.

Plug-ins that are driven smoothly – draining batteries less – and often recharged are "capable of nearing zero emissions," according to Ifpen.

"A household that has just one car can have a better environmental record with a hybrid rather than with an electric car equipped with a large battery. It's designed to do 50 kilometres a day and sometimes to go on holiday," said Degeilh.

To stay or not?

Meanwhile, fully electric cars aren't necessarily all that green either.

Their batteries, which are getting bigger and bigger, require a lot of energy in their production.

Questions surround the eco-friendly credentials of all-electric vehicles as well. Image: Honda

Questions surround the eco-friendly credentials of all-electric vehicles as well. Image: Honda

Where the electricity comes from is also important to determine their environmental credentials.

The debate around hybrids is also a political one.

As the EU plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel engines from 2035, some of the auto industry wants to ensure a role for hybrids.

"We think the hybrid is here to stay," Jim Crosbie, head of Toyota Motor Manufacturing France, told AFP.

Hybrids – excluding plug-ins – represent 70 percent of the Japanese group's sales in Western Europe.

"If we're talking about a model life cycle of seven to nine years, it will remain an important asset for us in the years to come," he said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

maruti suzuki ciaz shvs

Seven hybrid cars that you can buy in India

Oct 27, 2016
Seven hybrid cars that you can buy in India
Govt’s push for electric vehicles has been narrow minded; must focus on the broader picture

Govt’s push for electric vehicles has been narrow minded; must focus on the broader picture

Mar 09, 2017
Hyundai’s plug-in hybrid car Ioniq to launch in India next year

Hyundai’s plug-in hybrid car Ioniq to launch in India next year

Aug 05, 2016
Hybrid cars could help ease pollution from Indian roads

Hybrid cars could help ease pollution from Indian roads

Aug 08, 2016
Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence: Here's a look at other hybrid vehicles available in India

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence: Here's a look at other hybrid vehicles available in India

Sep 19, 2016
The first-ever Mini plug-in hybrid is here

mini

The first-ever Mini plug-in hybrid is here

Oct 17, 2016

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021