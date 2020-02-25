Overdrive

One of the most anticipated motorcycle brand, Husqvarna has entered India with the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The prices of both these motorcycles have been set at Rs 1.80 lakh which is an introductory price, as confirmed by the company. The Svartpilen 250 is rugged urban explorer with dual purpose tires and upright riding posture while the Vitpilen 250 is a sporty café racer with clip on handlebars.

Husqvarna Motorcycles will be sold out of KTM showrooms which have been upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna brands. At launch starting early March, the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next 5 months the footprint will expand to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

The Svartpilen 250 has a more rugged design with an upright stance. It comes with dual purpose tyres and is capable of taking both on and off-road journeys. The Vitpilen 250 has a sportier design, clip on handlebars and a front lean riding position.

The 250 cc machines feature a fuel injected, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces punchy torque at the highest levels of engine refinement delivering a dynamic and fun-filled riding experience. With a compact chassis design, WP suspension and premium quality components, the Husqvarna twins ensure dynamic performance and great riding comfort.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said "The premium motorcycle segment has seen a strong growth in India over the last five years of almost 19% CAGR, with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance. The Husqvarna twins are superbly crafted and will be a game changer in the lifestyle performance segment. They offer a great package of superior dynamic performance and a unique Swedish design language."

He also added, "The Husqvarnas are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and don't want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to see Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and a complementary consumer segment"

