Husqvarna announces Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 in India, launching in 2020

The motorcycles go on sale sometime in February. Prices are expected to be shy above the KTM 250 Duke.


OverdriveDec 07, 2019 11:44:54 IST

Husqvarna has set foot in India and the first two products which will carve the way for the brand are Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250. The bigger Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 will come in on a later date.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. Image: Husqvarna

Speaking of the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 - The former sports a scrambler type design language while the latter depicts a cafe racer in its proportions. Both the motorcycles are based on the platforms shared by the KTM 250 Duke. That said, the drivetrain is the same as the 250 Duke. 248cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 31PS and 24Nm. The engine will be mated to a six-speed gearbox. The cycle parts such as the front radially mounted brake calliper, WP suspension setup, and an aluminium swingarm.

The motorcycles will go on sale sometime in February, and the prices are expected to be shy above the KTM 250 Duke - in Rs 2-2.1 lakh ex-showroom bracket. The Husqvarnas will initially be retailed through KTM's dealerships.

