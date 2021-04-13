Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Huawei to invest one billion dollars for developing electric vehicle systems, self-driving tech

Huawei is planning a push into the intelligent vehicle sector and ramping up development of its own smartphone ecosystem.


Agence France-PresseApr 13, 2021 18:18:21 IST

Embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday vowed to weather wide-ranging US sanctions with a push into the intelligent vehicle sector and ramping up development of its own mobile phone ecosystem. Rotating chairman Eric Xu said Huawei planned to invest one billion dollars in the projects – in cooperation with major Chinese automakers – of systems for electric vehicles and cars that use artificial intelligence. It also planned to push ahead in helping develop applications for the coming advent of superfast 5G connections, in cloud computing, and in the software business.

"With these adjustments in portfolio, we are quite confident we can survive," Xu told a gathering of industry analysts at company headquarters in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen.

"So, the overall strategy and specific measures of Huawei are all revolving around enabling us to survive and develop under the entity listing in the long term," he said.

Former US president Donald Trump in 2018 launched an aggressive campaign to isolate the company globally amid concerns that its telecom networking equipment installed worldwide could be used by China's Communist Party government for espionage or sabotage.

China and Huawei have fiercely rejected the insinuation, saying the United States has never provided evidence.

The measures against the company include barring it from the huge US market, cutting it off from global component supply chains and pressuring allies to ban or rip out Huawei gear from their national telecom systems.

Huawei to invest one billion dollars for developing electric vehicle systems, self-driving tech

Huawei is already said to have collaborated with Chinese state-owned carmaker BAIC on its upcoming ArcFox EV lineup. Image: Nerijus jakimavičius via Pixabay

The administration of US President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has so far indicated no let-up on Huawei.

Executives have indicated in recent months the company would pivot from a reliance on its two main business units, but Xu's comments Monday were the most specific to date.

Huawei is the world's largest supplier of telecom networking gear and has long been a top-three smartphone supplier along with Apple and Samsung.

But it tumbled out of the mobile phone big three in late 2020 as sales plummeted due to the difficulty accessing necessary components, according to industry trackers.

Chinese state-owned carmaker BAIC plans to unveil a new model of its ArcFox electric vehicle line at next week's Shanghai Auto Show, for which Huawei provided operating components, Chinese media have reported.

Xu said Huawei also had plans to cooperate with other Chinese auto manufacturers on electric or intelligent vehicles, a fast-growing market in China.

It also will step up efforts to develop its own mobile phone operating system, after US actions cut off it from using Google's Android OS.

Analysts have said this is a tall task given the global stranglehold of Android and Apple's iOS system.
Huawei has said it can build on its existing large base of users in creating a viable alternative.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Huawei

US commerce department may soon scale back restrictions on China's Huawei

May 19, 2019
US commerce department may soon scale back restrictions on China's Huawei
Huawei's third quarter revenue grows by 24.4 percent year-on-year despite US blacklist

Huawei

Huawei's third quarter revenue grows by 24.4 percent year-on-year despite US blacklist

Oct 16, 2019
Huawei posts higher annual profit as smartphone sales hit record in 2018

Huawei

Huawei posts higher annual profit as smartphone sales hit record in 2018

Mar 29, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims 'Huawei is an instrument of the Chinese government'

May 29, 2019
Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Huawei

Huawei says it has sold 200 million devices in 2019, took 64 more days to touch this target in 2018

Oct 25, 2019
New US curb on Huawei in limbo amid pushback from Pentagon, sources say

Huawei

New US curb on Huawei in limbo amid pushback from Pentagon, sources say

Jan 25, 2020

science

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021