Friday, December 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Honda will make portable battery for small EVs in India, to begin battery swap services in 2022

Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd will offer battery swap services for electric two- and three-wheelers and provide technical support to vehicle OEMs.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 03, 2021 11:09:43 IST

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co has set up a battery sharing service subsidiary in India with a capital of Rs 135 crore. The new subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt Ltd, will offer battery sharing service for small mobility, which will accelerate the penetration of electric vehicles (EV), and will also provide technical support to vehicle OEMs, the company said in a statement. It will address EV related issues such as limited range, long charging time, and high cost of batteries, the company added.

“It is planned to start battery sharing service for electric auto rickshaws (E-auto) from the first half of 2022 in Bengaluru, Karnataka and expand operations in other Indian cities in a phased manner,” the statement said.

In addition to the battery sharing service, the new company will closely work with multiple vehicle OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), who wish to integrate Honda’s battery into their vehicles, by providing necessary technical information for interface, it added.

Honda will roll out its battery swap service in Bengaluru first. Image: Honda

Honda will roll out its battery swap service in Bengaluru first. Image: Honda

“By expanding vehicle OEMs, applications, and service areas, it aims to onboard more drivers which will further enhance service convenience,” it said.

The company’s battery sharing service subscribers can avail services from the nearest battery swapping station to exchange discharged battery for the fully charged ones.

“By this convenient service, drivers need not to wait for charging and can get back on the road in marginal time,” Honda said.

The company said its all-new portable battery ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e:’ will be made in India and the new subsidiary will seek to encourage the use of renewable energy and contribute to the carbon neutrality in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Lithium ion batteries vs hydrogen fuel cell: Which is the future of electric power in automobiles?

Dec 01, 2021
Lithium ion batteries vs hydrogen fuel cell: Which is the future of electric power in automobiles?
All-new Hyundai Verna spied on test for the first time, likely to make global debut in 2022

Hyundai Verna

All-new Hyundai Verna spied on test for the first time, likely to make global debut in 2022

Nov 25, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021